Game Day: Game 8, Firebirds at Greyhounds - 7:07 p.m.

October 18, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

GAME 8 - Firebirds at Greyhounds

GFL Memorial Gardens

Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario

7:07 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: Jimmy Lombardi scored twice, Nathan Aspinall had a goal and an assist but Sarnia Sting netted three unanswered goals in the third period and went on to beat the Firebirds, 6-5, on Sunday afternoon at Progressive Auto Sales Arena.

WORKHORSE: Nathan Day started each of Flint's first six games in net and owns a record of 4-2-0-0 with a 2.49 GAA and a .902 save percentage. Day has played 361 minutes, trailing only Saginaw's Andrew Oke (422), and Soo's Charlie Schenkel (418). Jacob Brown made his 2024-25 season debut in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Sarnia Sting. Day was fourth in the OHL in minutes played by a goaltender in 2023-24 with 3,124.

REMEMBER ME?: Former Greyhounds Connor Clattenburg and Alex Kostov will make just their second trip across the Soo Locks since being traded from the Hounds to the Firebirds. Flint made one visit to the Soo last season following the January 2024 trade that brought in Clattenburg and Kostov. In 35 games as a Firebird, Clattenburg has 11 goals and 10 assists while Kostov has five goals and nine assists in 37 games for Flint.

SEASON SERIES: Flint and Soo will meet a total of six times, four of which will take place in the next month. The Firebirds will host the Greyhounds on November 2 and 9 and then return to the Soo on November 15. Flint went 2-3-1-0 against Soo in the 2023-24 season and all time owns a record of 22-21-2-1 against the Greyhounds.

PUCKS NOT IN NET: Soo averages just 2.63 goals per game, which is the second fewest in the OHL. The Greyhounds have especially struggled on the power play; they are just 1-for-28, a 3.6% success rate that is the lowest in the OHL.

ODDS AND ENDS: Jimmy Lombardi has five points (2 G, 3 A) in his last two games. Lombardi's two-goal game on Sunday was his first career two-goal game...Cole Zurawski and Max Anderson scored their first career OHL goals on Sunday...Flint has scored the game's first goal in six of their seven games. The Firebirds are outscoring the opposition, 9-4, in the first period.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds will return home for their first meeting of the season with the Erie Otters. Puck drop on Saturday night at the Dort Financial Center is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 18, 2024

