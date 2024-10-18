Generals Get First Win on Home Ice

October 18, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals take down the Peterborough Petes for the second night in a row as they won 4-2 for their first win on home ice.

Oshawa got goals from four different scorers including Luke Torrance who had a goal and an assist. Jacob Oster was in net for the Gens stopping 24 of the 26 shots he faced.

Peterborough started the scoring early in the first period, but the Gens got things going in the second when Ethan Toms scored first for the Gens snapping a shot into the back of the net making it 1-1.

The Gens kept things rolling when Beckett Sennecke took a pass from Colby Barlow and made a nice move to his backhand lifting it over a stretched-out goalie giving Oshawa a 2-1 lead.

Oshawa was not done there adding a third goal in the second period as Luca Marrelli took a shot that beat the Petes' goalie for a 3-1 Gens lead.

To start the third period Oshawa added some insurance when Torrance picked up the puck and fired a shot top corner making it 4-1 Generals.

The Oshawa Generals' next home game is Sunday October 20th when they take on the Memorial Cup defending champs Saginaw Spirit.

