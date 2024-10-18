Colts Record 1,000th Win in Franchise History

October 18, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts won their 1,000th game in franchise history Thursday night after a 4-3 shootout win over Owen Sound on home ice. Across 1,901 games, the Colts are 1,000-719-107 all-time with 75 ties and were crowned OHL champions in 2000.

Breakdown of wins:

Sudbury- 127

OS Attack- 66

Kingston- 61

Niagara- 58

Oshawa- 58

Ottawa- 49

Peterborough- 47

Brampton Battalion- 45

Toronto St. Mike's- 40

Mississauga Steelheads- 38

Mississauga IceDogs- 35

Soo- 31

Erie- 30

Windsor- 30

Kitchener- 28

London- 28

Saginaw- 28

Belleville- 27

NB Battalion- 27

Guelph- 26

OS Platers- 25

NB Centennials- 21

Sarnia- 20

Plymouth- 17

Hamilton- 13

Flint- 11

Mississauga St. Mike's- 9

Niagara Falls Thunder- 3

Brantford- 1

Brampton Steelheads- 1

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.