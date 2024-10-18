Colts Record 1,000th Win in Franchise History
October 18, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Barrie Colts News Release
The Barrie Colts won their 1,000th game in franchise history Thursday night after a 4-3 shootout win over Owen Sound on home ice. Across 1,901 games, the Colts are 1,000-719-107 all-time with 75 ties and were crowned OHL champions in 2000.
Breakdown of wins:
Sudbury- 127
OS Attack- 66
Kingston- 61
Niagara- 58
Oshawa- 58
Ottawa- 49
Peterborough- 47
Brampton Battalion- 45
Toronto St. Mike's- 40
Mississauga Steelheads- 38
Mississauga IceDogs- 35
Soo- 31
Erie- 30
Windsor- 30
Kitchener- 28
London- 28
Saginaw- 28
Belleville- 27
NB Battalion- 27
Guelph- 26
OS Platers- 25
NB Centennials- 21
Sarnia- 20
Plymouth- 17
Hamilton- 13
Flint- 11
Mississauga St. Mike's- 9
Niagara Falls Thunder- 3
Brantford- 1
Brampton Steelheads- 1
