Patrick Thomas Named 8th Captain in Bulldogs History

October 18, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. The Brantford Bulldogs today named Patrick Thomas the 8th captain in franchise history for the 2024-25 season. Thomas continues an incredible run for Bulldogs captains that has seen all eight in franchise history win OHL Championships.

Thomas, a product of Oakville, was originally drafted by the Bulldogs in the 3rd round, 57th overall out of the Hamilton Huskies program where tortured opposing defenses in his U16 season, posting over 140 points. Thomas made his initial impact in the 2021-22 season. Taking an opportunity out of camp, Thomas earned his way from a 4th line role up the lineup with 6 goals & 21 assists for 27 points across 64 games, eventually skating alongside Mason McTavish & Ryan Winterton through the 2022 Playoffs and Memorial Cup, becoming a key cog in the Bulldogs offense.

Taking another step forward in the 2022-23 season, Thomas started the season excelling with Logan Morrison & Avery Hayes before finishing it with Sahil Panwar & Nick Lardis, posting 17 goals & 39 assists for 56 points in 66 games. Clearly becoming a respected leader with the Bulldogs by the start of the 2023-24 season, Thomas wore an "A" and helped lead a dynamic line with Florian Xhekaj & Nick Lardis during the Bulldogs 1st season in Brantford with 21 goals & 45 assists for 66 points in 57 games.

"I couldn't be more honoured to name Patrick Thomas as our next Brantford Bulldogs Captain." said Brantford Bulldogs head coach Jay McKee. "Patty exemplifies everything we look for in a leader, his leadership traits are vast and consistent. Along with taking pride in his focus and preparation, Patrick brings a consistent, relentless work ethic, which starts every day in practice and carries over into games. We are very proud and grateful to have Patrick lead our team while at the same time being a role model for our players and the future leaders of our organization.".

Patrick Thomas will wear the captain's "C" for the first time on home ice on Friday night when the Bulldogs host the North Bay Battalion.

