Spitfires Brave the Storm, Win 4-1

October 18, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Spitfires travelled to Guelph for a short road-trip to face off against the Storm on Friday and the Owen Sound Attack on Saturday. The Spitfires hit some traffic on the way and the short sub three-hour bus trip turned into over four and a half hours. The Spitfires arrived in Guelph just over an hour to puck drop. The Spitfires were able to shake off the bus legs and ultimately won 4-1.

The first period flew by as both teams traded chances. The Spitfires were able to break the deadlock just under halfway through the frame. Abraham got the puck to Greentree and he made a shot-pass to Protas in front of the net and he chipped it in over Gillespie for his 7 th of the season. Just three minutes later, the Storm would respond on the powerplay with Stevens recording his first career OHL goal. The Storm led the Spitfires 15-8 in shots after 20 minutes.

In the second period, the Spitfires would find their legs and outshoot the Storm 14-5. Just under seven minutes in, the Spitfires would regain the lead as Protas scored his 2nd of the night on a rebound. Late in the frame, the Spitfires would double their lead on the powerplay. Abraham from a sharp angle scored 6th on the season giving the Spitfires a 3-1 lead.

In the third period, the Spitfires would have to kill a few penalties and were able to do so successfully. Costanzo would shut the door and stop all 13 shots faced in the third. Greentree would add a late empty net goal and the Spitfires skated to a 4-1 win.

The Spitfires are back in action tomorrow Saturday October 19th in Owen Sound. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00pm.

