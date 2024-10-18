Epperson Leads Spirit Past Knights in Season's First Meeting
October 18, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Saginaw Spirit News Release
London, Ont. - The Saginaw Spirit started the weekend with a dominant 5-1 win against the London Knights on Friday, October 18th at Canada Life Place. Michael Misa extended his point streak to eight games recording two assists in the game. Flames prospect Zayne Parekh tallied his first multi-goal game of the season with a pair. Andrew Oke was the starting goaltender for Saginaw recording 17 saves on 18 shots. Alexei Medvedev started in net for London and tallied 32 saves on 37 shots.
Saginaw opened in the scoring in this one with Lincoln Moore diving to send a rebound into the back of the net. Sebastien Gervais and Nic Sima are credited with the assists and the Spirit capitalized on the powerplay.
After 1: SAG 1 - 0 LDN (Total Shots: 12 - 7)
At 2:16 into the second period, London tied the game while on the powerplay. San Jose prospect Sam Dickinson buried his fifth goal of the season with assists from Easton Cowan and Oliver Bonk.
Saginaw regained the lead with Zayne Parekh sniping one from the slot for his second goal of the season. Parekh's unassisted goal past the blocker of Medvedev gave the Spirit a 2-1 lead 8:35 into the period.
After 2: SAG 2 - 1 LDN (2nd Period Shots: 15 - 8 Total Shots: 27 - 15)
Saginaw extended their lead in the third with Calem Mangone tucking a rebound shot from Michael Misa past London's Medvedev. Misa extended his point streak to eight games with his fourth assist of the season and Kristian Epperson picked up his seventh assist of the season.
The Spirit continued to pour it on as Kristian Epperson danced through the London defenders and tucked the puck between legs of Medvedev for his fourth goal of the season. Epperson's goal came on the powerplay after he drew a penalty from London's Denver Barkey and extended the lead to 4-1.
Saginaw added to their lead again as Zayne Parekh buried his second of the night on a two-man advantage. Michael Misa picked up his second assist of the night and Joey Willis picked up his seventh assist of the season as the Spirit closed out the Knights.
FINAL: SAG 5 - 1 LDN (3rd Period Shots: 10 - 3 Total Shots: 37 - 18)
Powerplay: SAG 3/8 LDN 1/3
Goaltenders: SAG Andrew Oke (17 Saves / 18 Shots W) LDN Alexei Medvedev (32 Saves / 37 Shots L)
The Spirit face the Brampton Steelheads on Saturday afternoon. Puck drop at the CAA Centre is set for 4:00pm.
