Kitchener Records 7th Straight Game with a Point in 4-2 Win

Kitchener won 4-2 against Niagara on Friday night to begin their three-in-three. With the win Kitchener recorded their 7th game in a row recording a point. Niagara scored first on the power play, however after Vermeulen scored his first as a Ranger and Ellinas scored his team-leading 5th goal Kitchener never trailed again. Tanner Lam scored two including the game-winner to seal the deal for Kitchener.

Scoring Summary:

1st Period

NIAG 1, KIT 0

2:12 Alex Assadourian (4) - Matthew Virgilio, Max Crete - PPG

NIAG 1, KIT 1

3:52 Andrew Vermeulen (1) - Carson Campbell, Cameron Reid

NIAG 1, KIT 2

12:14 Luke Ellinas (5) - Jakub Chromiak, Cameron Reid

2nd Period

NIAG 1, KIT 3

18:43 Tanner Lam (2) - Matheas Stark, Cameron Reid

3rd Period

NIAG 2, KIT 3

2:22 Mike Levin (1) - Alex Assadourian

NIAG 2, KIT 4

10:20 Tanner Lam (3) - Max Dirracolo, Matthew Andonovski - PPG

The Stars:

First Star: Cameron Reid (3A)

Second Star: Tanner Lam (2G)

Third Star: Alex Assadourian (1G, 1A)

The Goalies:

Charlie Robertson got the start for Niagara; he surrendered 4 goals on 29 shots as he recorded a loss. In net for the Blueshirts, Jackson Parsons made 24 saves on 26 in his fourth win of the season.

The Numbers Game:

Shots: NIAG 26, KIT 29

Powerplay: NIAG 1-3, KIT 2-7

FO%: NIAG 48.9%, KIT 51.1%

Up Next: Kitchener will continue their three-in-three tomorrow in Guelph against their highway 7 rivals the Storm. It will be a 4:07 puck drop tomorrow before returning home Sunday to face off again against the Storm at 6:00.

