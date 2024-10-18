Kitchener Records 7th Straight Game with a Point in 4-2 Win
October 18, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener won 4-2 against Niagara on Friday night to begin their three-in-three. With the win Kitchener recorded their 7th game in a row recording a point. Niagara scored first on the power play, however after Vermeulen scored his first as a Ranger and Ellinas scored his team-leading 5th goal Kitchener never trailed again. Tanner Lam scored two including the game-winner to seal the deal for Kitchener.
Game Highlights: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rMQmeT_Hqmw
Scoring Summary:
1st Period
NIAG 1, KIT 0
2:12 Alex Assadourian (4) - Matthew Virgilio, Max Crete - PPG
NIAG 1, KIT 1
3:52 Andrew Vermeulen (1) - Carson Campbell, Cameron Reid
NIAG 1, KIT 2
12:14 Luke Ellinas (5) - Jakub Chromiak, Cameron Reid
2nd Period
NIAG 1, KIT 3
18:43 Tanner Lam (2) - Matheas Stark, Cameron Reid
3rd Period
NIAG 2, KIT 3
2:22 Mike Levin (1) - Alex Assadourian
NIAG 2, KIT 4
10:20 Tanner Lam (3) - Max Dirracolo, Matthew Andonovski - PPG
The Stars:
First Star: Cameron Reid (3A)
Second Star: Tanner Lam (2G)
Third Star: Alex Assadourian (1G, 1A)
The Goalies:
Charlie Robertson got the start for Niagara; he surrendered 4 goals on 29 shots as he recorded a loss. In net for the Blueshirts, Jackson Parsons made 24 saves on 26 in his fourth win of the season.
The Numbers Game:
Shots: NIAG 26, KIT 29
Powerplay: NIAG 1-3, KIT 2-7
FO%: NIAG 48.9%, KIT 51.1%
Up Next: Kitchener will continue their three-in-three tomorrow in Guelph against their highway 7 rivals the Storm. It will be a 4:07 puck drop tomorrow before returning home Sunday to face off again against the Storm at 6:00.
