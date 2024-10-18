Liam Sztuska Joins the Shawinigan Cataractes of the QMJHL
October 18, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Peterborough Petes News Release
Peterborough Petes goaltender Liam Sztuska
(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography)
(Peterborough, ON) - Peterborough Petes General Manager and Vice President of Operations Michael Oke announced today that overage goaltender Liam Sztuska has joined the Shawinigan Cataractes of the Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League (QMJHL).
Sztuska, a native of Mississauga, ON, was originally selected by the Petes in the fifth round, 94th overall, in the 2020 OHL Priority Selection. He played in 70 games with the Petes over parts of four seasons, putting up a 3.81 goals against average (GAA), and a .902 save percentage (SV%). In 2022-23, Sztuska played in 19 games, recording a 2.93 GAA and a .910 SV% as he helped the Petes to a 2023 OHL Championship.
"I'd like to thank Liam for his contribution to the Petes over the past four years as he moves on to pursue other opportunities in the QMJHL," noted Oke. " With league rules only allowing three over-age players per team, we had to make the very difficult decision to part ways with Liam. We wish him nothing but the best in this new chapter with Shawinigan. Liam will forever be remembered in the City of Peterborough as an OHL Champion."
The Petes are back in action on Friday, October 18, when they travel to Oshawa for a rematch with the Generals. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the Tribute Communities Centre. The game will be broadcasted on YourTV Peterborough and Freq 90.5.
Images from this story
