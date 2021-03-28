Pare, Grizz Win in Overtime

March 28, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - Cedric Pare scored the game winning goal 3:15 into overtime as the Utah Grizzlies defeat the Tulsa Oilers 2-1 to take 3 out of 4 games in the series at Maverik Center on Sunday afternoon.

Utah goaltender Garrett Metcalf saved 24 of 25 to earn the win in his professional debut. Metcalf was born and raised in Salt Lake City.

The game was scoreless until Tulsa's Matt Lane scored 5:31 into the third period. Grizzlies tied the game 12:44 into the third as Pat Cannone scored his 8th of the year on a pass from AJ White. The goal was scored 7 seconds after a Utah power play ended.

Pare's game winner was the 2nd overtime game winner for the Grizzlies at Maverik Center this season. Nick Henry beat Rapid City in overtime on February 20th.

The Grizzlies are on the road for 12 of their next 15 games, with the only 3 home games in April coming on the 14th, 16th and 17th vs Kansas City. Utah will be at Allen this Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Face-off is at 6:05 pm all 3 nights.

3 stars

1. Garrett Metcalf (Utah) - 24 of 25 saves.

2. Pat Cannone (Utah) - 1 goal.

3. Cedric Pare (Utah) - GWG in overtime.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.