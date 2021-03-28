Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Solar Bears, March 28 at 3:05 PM

March 28, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







SC Stingrays vs. Orlando Solar Bears

Sunday, March 28, 2021 at the North Charleston Coliseum at 3:05 PM

Broadcast Info: Watch live on MyTV Charleston & FloHockey | Listen via Caps Radio 24/7 & Mixlr

About Tonight's Game: The South Carolina Stingrays and Orlando Solar Bears square off at the North Charleston Coliseum for the third straight day Sunday afternoon on Purple Heart Appreciation Day. SC flipped the script on Orlando Saturday night. After losing 6-3 on Friday, the Rays prevailed by an identical score the following day behind two-goal games from forwards Cam Askew and Dylan Steman. SC came into the weekend after claiming a sweep of Fort Wayne last week with three straight wins by scores of 2-1, 5-1 and 5-2 in their lone series against the Komets this season. Orlando secured four points from their own 3-game set last weekend, going 2-1-0 against Jacksonville. In four previous meetings this season against the Solar Bears, SC has a 1-3-0 record which began with a pair of losses by identical 4-1 scores at the Amway Center on Jan. 31 and March 9. The Stingrays sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings with a points percentage of .541, while Orlando is in third place at .579. The Solar Bears rank first in the ECHL in penalty killing percentage by discarding 88.6% of their opponents' man-advantages this season, which includes a 90.8% rate on the road away from the Amway Center.

Scouting the Solar Bears: Orlando is in third place in the ECHL's Eastern Conference with a 20-14-3-1 record after 38 games. The Solar Bears have been led by forward Aaron Luchuk who has totaled 37 points on 12 goals and 25 assists. Defender Mark Auk has earned 17 assists and 21 points in 29 games with Orlando after recording five helpers at the start of the season with Rapid City. In addition, returning forward Tristin Langan has picked up 31 points (11g, 20a). Jake Coughler leads the team in goal scoring with 14 tallies in 28 games. Coughler, Luchuk and Langan are the only Solar Bears skaters to have secured a double-digit goal total thus far this season. Goaltender Clint Windsor is having another solid season for Orlando, posting a 2.56 goals-against average along with a 0.919 save percentage.

Upcoming Home Games

Sunday, March 28 vs. Orlando, 3:05 p.m.

Wednesday, March 31 vs. Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, April 4 vs. Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Wednesday, April 14 vs. Orlando, 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.