Three Power Play Goals Spring Weekend Win over Icemen

March 28, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits salvaged two out of three games on the weekend behind three power play goals to top the Jacksonville Icemen, 4-3, Sunday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Greenville posted a crooked number in the first period behind a strong special teams presence. Nick Poehling scored a shorthanded unassisted goal on a 2-on-1 rush at 4:10 to provide his club an early lead. The Rabbits went to their first power play chance at 9:01 after Craig Martin received a hooking infraction. On the man-advantage, Joey Haddad blasted a drive from the left circle at 10:07 to double his club's lead.

Erik Bradford put Jacksonville on the board at 16:48, but only 29 seconds later, Greenville found an answer. After Bradford's goal, Michael Kim was penalized for roughing to put the Rabbits on another power play. Once again, the Bits converted courtesy of Samuel Jardine's second goal of the campaign at 17:17.

Greenville's 3-1 lead stood into the third period, when Abbott Girduckis brought the Icemen closer at 1:39. The Swamp Rabbits restored their two-goal advantage later in the frame by pushing across their third power play goal. Garrett Thompson won a race to a loose puck sitting in the blue paint and beat Icemen goaltender Charles Williams at 13:20.

Michael Kim scored his first goal of the season at 17:57 to again cut the Jacksonville deficit to one, but the Swamp Rabbits successfully closed out a 4-3 final on home ice.

Greenville finishes the weekend with four out of six points against the Icemen in a three-game set. Final shots totaled 27-24 in favor of Jacksonville. The Swamp Rabbits finished 3-for-5 on the power play and 5-for-5 on the kill in a strong special teams performance.

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits open four games in five nights against the South Carolina Stingrays on Wednesday, March 31 at the North Charleston Coliseum. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.