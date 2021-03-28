Third period rally falls short in 4-3 loss to Stingrays

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - After splitting their first two meetings of the weekend, the Orlando Solar Bears (20-15-3-1) fell to the South Carolina Stingrays (17-13-6-2) on Sunday afternoon at North Charleston Coliseum. Stingrays forward Cole Ully factored into each of the home team's goals, with a goal and three assists.

The Stingrays built a 2-0 lead with a pair of late goals in the first period, with Andrew Cherniwchan (17:25) and Justin Florek (18:27) scoring.

Tristin Langan got Orlando on the board at 4:53 of the third with his 12th of the season, but the Stingrays restored their two-goal lead when Ully scored at 5:41.

Nolan Valleau scored off the rush with his third of the season 53 seconds into the third period, but Dan DeSalvo beat Clint Windsor at 4:43.

Windsor came up big with a penalty shot save on Dylan Steman at 9:45 to keep Orlando within two goals, and the Solar Bears pulled Windsor for an extra skater with less than four minutes remaining in regulation. The Solar Bears converted when Jerry D'Amigo tipped a shot past Hunter Shepard at 16:20, but the Stingrays locked down the score for the remainder of regulation.

Windsor went 27-for-31 in the loss; Shepard went 38-for-41 for South Carolina.

THREE STARS:

1) Cole Ully - SC

2) Hunter Shepard - SC

3) Dan DeSalvo - SC

NOTABLES:

Orlando finished the month of March with a 7-5-0-1 record

Aaron Luchuk led the Solar Bears in scoring in March with 16 points (6g-10a) in 13 games

Tyler Bird (2g-3a) and Anthony Repaci (1g-5a) each assisted on Langan's goal, extending their point streaks to four games

Langan's goal extended his point streak to three games (3g-2a)

The Solar Bears are now 3-2-0-0 against South Carolina this season

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears are back home when they host Burrito Day Bash, presented by Qdoba, against the Florida Everblades at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Thursday, April 1 p.m. at 7 p.m.

