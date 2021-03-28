Grizzlies Deliver 6-3 Saturday Night Win

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies scored 4 goals in the first period and cruised to a 6-3 win over the Tulsa Oilers on Saturday night at Maverik Center.

AJ White scored a power play goal 3:10 into the game on a deflection from a Ryan Lowney shot. Ty Lewis made it 2-0 as he tallied his 2nd goal of the year 9:00 into the game. Charlie Gerard scored on a Brandon Fehd pass with 5:01 left in the period to make it 3-0. 32 seconds later Jack Jenkins made it 4-0. Both teams had 10 shots on goal in the period.

Matthew Boucher make it 5-0 on a pass from Lowney 3:40 into the frame for the game's only 2nd period goal. Boucher was the number 1 star for the 2nd time in the series after a 1 goal and 2 assist performance.

Cedric Pare added a 3rd period Utah goal for his 10th of the season. Pare had 1 goal and 1 assist. Utah Goaltender Trevor Gorsuch saved 38 of 41 for his 2nd win of the season. Tulsa's Austyn Roudebush saved 19 of 25. Oilers got 3rd period goals from Justin Hamonic, Stephen Beauveis and Ian McNulty in the loss.

Utah has taken 2 of the first 3 games of the 4 game series. The final game of the series and Grizz homestand is Sunday afternoon at 1:10 pm. Garrett Metcalf, born and raised in Salt Lake City, is expected to start for the Grizzlies in what would be his professional debut. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com.

3 stars

1. Matthew Boucher (Utah) - 1 goal, 2 assists.

2. Ryan Lowney (Utah) - 2 assists.

3. Trevor Gorsuch (Utah) - 38 of 41 saves.

