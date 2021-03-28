Fuel Take Third Game in 3-2 Victory over Komets

March 28, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







FORT WAYNE - The Fuel ended the three game series on a high note after goals from Willie Raskob, Brad Morrison and Michael Pelech would help lead Indy to a 3-2 victory over the Fort Wayne Komets at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Sunday evening.

Indy would notch a goal on their first shot of the evening when Morrison found Raskob at the top of the right circle who lifted the puck over Louis-Philip Guindon's shoulder that would be the lone goal of the first.

It wouldn't take long for the Fuel to extend their lead to two when Pelech went top shelf at 1:14 in the second. However, the Komets responded quickly as Justin Vaive put in a rebound to earn their first of the night just two minutes later. On a man advantage chance, Spencer Watson snuck a cross ice pass to Morrison who buried one to bring the Fuel's lead to two once again. Fort Wayne also got their shot on the power play immediately after allowing AJ Jenks to score and bring the score to 3-2 at the end of the second.

The Fuel killed off two critical penalties in the third and netminder Dan Bakala would tally 32 saves that would help Indy secure a 3-2 win over the Komets in Fort Wayne.

The Fuel head home to take on the Komets at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum Wednesday night after being traveling on the road for two weeks.

Single-Game tickets are now available for Fuel seventh season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Fans can also take advantage of full season, 18 ticket and 12 ticket flex packages by calling 317-925-FUEL or visiting IndyFuelHockey.com. Don't miss a second of the action during the 2019-20 season - follow the Fuel on Twitter and Instagram (@IndyFuel) and 'Like' the Fuel on Facebook.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.