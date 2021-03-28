Oilers Fall 6-3 at Utah

WEST VALLEY CITY, UT - The Oilers fell 6-3 to the Utah Grizzlies at the Maverik Center on Saturday night.

Utah opened the scoring with a power-play goal from A.J. White 3:10 into the game. Ty Lewis gave Utah a 2-0 lead with 11 minutes remaining in the period, wheeling to the slot off the faceoff before sniping a low shot past Austyn Roudebush. Utah jumped to a 3-0 lead with 5:01 left in the period via a Charlie Gerard breakaway goal. Jack Jenkins extended Utah's lead to four with a tip between the circles off the shot from Matt Boucher.

Boucher scored his 15th of the season 3:40 into the middle period, lifting the puck on the backdoor, scoring the lone goal of the second frame.

Justin Hamoinc answered with his first goal as an Oiler - a slap shot from the top of the right circle, bringing the game to 5-1. Cedric Pare scored Utah's sixth goal of the game, sliding home a cross-zone feed 5:10 into the final frame. Stephan Beauvais registered his first goal as an Oiler 9:23 into the period, blasting home a faceoff win from the blade of Justin Taylor, cutting Utah's lead to four. Ian McNulty finalized the score 6-3, redirecting a shot from the point with 1:38 remaining.

The Oilers close out a four-game week with a 2:10 p.m. CT rubber match against the Grizzlies at the Maverik Center on Sunday.

