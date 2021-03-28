Oilers Collect Point in Overtime Loss at Utah

WEST VALLEY CITY, UT - The Oilers picked up one point in a 2-1 overtime loss against the Utah Grizzlies at the Maverik Center on Sunday afternoon.

Devin Williams stopped all nine shots he faced in a scoreless first period. Garrett Metcalf made four saves.

The second period didn't see any goals either, with Williams stopping 11 shots to Metcalf's nine saves.

The first goal of the game found the back of the net 5:31 into the third period when Matt Lane popped his ninth goal of the season over Metcalf, bringing the game to 1-0. Pat Cannone leveled the game 1-1, finishing a corner to circle feed with 7:16 left in regulation.

Cedric Pare iced the game 3:15 into the extra frame, popping a low snap shot through the five hole, giving the Grizzlies their third win of the week.

Tulsa returns home for another four-game week, facing the Kansas City Mavericks on March 31 at the BOK Center at 7:05 p.m. The Oilers travel to Independence, MO on April 2 for a 7:05 p.m. game before returning home for two more at the BOK Center. The first game is a 7:05 p.m. puck drop on April 3, and the Oilers close out the week with a 4:05 p.m. game on Easter Sunday.

