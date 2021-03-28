Americans Drop Final Game with Rapid City 6-4

March 28, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), fell in the final game in the three-game series against the Rapid City Rush on Saturday night, by a score of 6-4, in front of an announced crowd of 2,815 fans at the Allen Event Center.

The Americans struck first in the opening period as they found an opportunity to attack and they took full advantage as Frank DiChara sniped home his first goal of the season and gave the Americans an early 1-0 lead assisted by Corey Mackin 14:32 into the first period. Rapid City wouldn't go away and they found a goal less than a minute later as Tyler Coulter got free on a breakaway and made the Americans pay as he tied the game at one a piece. With 20 seconds remaining in the period, the Rush struck again as Hunter Garlent found the back of the netto give the Rush a lead going into the intermission.

Things didn't improve immediately for the Americans as just 1:04 into the period Rapid City scored again courtesy of Andrew Sturtz to make it a 3-1 lead for RapidCity. Just a minute later, Les Lancaster scored his 10th goal of the season for Allen to cut the deficit to one, with the assists going to Colby McAuley and Josh Lammon. The Americans then tied the game at three over seven minutes into the middle frame on a goal from

Josh Lammon to give him a two-point night assisted by Samuel Laberge and Colby McAuley.

The game remained tied headed into the 3rd period and it started evenly but RapidCity broke through again on the odd man rush as Andrew Sturtz grabbed his second of the game to make it 4-3 Rapid City. With just under eight minutes remaining in the game, Rush forward Tyler Coulter collected his second goal of the game to make it a 5-3 lead for the Rush. Les Lancaster nabbed his second of the game on the powerplay to make it 5-4. Allen pulled Marotte for the extra attacker and Rapid scored the empty net goal with under a minute remaining from Johnny Coughlin as the Americans fall 6-4.

Americans goalie Francis Marotte made his second straight start for Allen making 29 saves in the loss. The Americans have 3 home games next week, on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights against the Utah Grizzlies.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.