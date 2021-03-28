Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs. Icemen, 3:05 PM

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Fresh off a 5-4 overtime victory the night prior, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits will drop the puck against the Jacksonville Icemen to conclude a three-game set. Jacksonville recorded a 3-1 victory in Friday's tilt at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena before the series shifted to the Upstate.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (17-12-8-2) vs. Jacksonville Icemen (15-14-3-3)

March 28, 2021 | 3:05 PM | Game #40 | Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Referees: Nolan Bloyer (31)

Linesmen: Brady Fagan (89), Scott Senger (56)

Broadcast Information: (Pre-game 2:45 p.m.)

WATCH LIVE: https://www.flohockey.tv/

LISTEN LIVE: https://mixlr.com/swamp-rabbits

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits, Matt Trust and Matthew Nicolini on the call

LAST TIME OUT:

Last night, Greg Meireles scored a 4-on-3 power play goal in sudden-death overtime to lift Greenville past Jacksonville. Patrick Bajkov scored twice including the game's opening goal at the 7:00 mark on a power move to the net. Liam Pecararo tallied on a breakaway to give the Swamp Rabbits a 2-1 edge only 14 seconds after Brenden Miller counted for the Icemen. Trevor Hamilton and Wacey Rabbit registered back-to-back goals to hand Jacksonville a 3-2 lead early in the second period. At 10:03 of the second period, Bajkov hit pay-dirt a second time, and Garrett Thompson converted on Greenville's first power play chance of the night with 1:46 left in the stanza. Protecting a 4-3 lead in the final period, the Icemen found the equalizer on Jake Elmer's first goal of the season at 16:14. In 3-on-3 sudden-death overtime, Pecararo slid a perfect pass across the low-slot for Meireles who buried the overtime winner at 5:32.

BAJKOV'S BIG NIGHT:

Patrick Bajkov recorded two goals and a helper for his second three-point night of the campaign for Greenville. In 23 games this season, the third-year pro has recorded 15 points (nine goals, six assists) after posting 20 goals in 64 games with the Swamp Rabbits last season. Bajkov's previous three-point night came on February 26 in a 5-4 loss to the Allen Americans.

WORKING OVERTIME:

Last night, the Swamp Rabbits required overtime for the league-leading 16th time this season. Courtesy of Greg Meireles' overtime winner, the Rabbits are now 5-8 in the overtime frame this season. On three occasions, the sudden-death overtime period solved nothing and the contest progressed to a shootout. In the skills competition, Greenville has a 1-2 shootout record with their lone win against Jacksonville. Four of Greenville's 10 meetings this season with the Icemen have required extra time.

LETHEMON'S RECORDS THE WIN:

Rookie goaltender John Lethemon earned the victory in goal last night for Greenville for his second professional win. Lethemon made 35 saves on 39 Icemen shots throughout 65:32 of action in goal. The Northville, Michigan native's record improved to 2-2-3 on the campaign in his eighth appearance with a 3.08 goals-against average and .890 save percentage. Prior to last night, Lethemon's lone pro win came in his first pro start on December 27, 2020 at South Carolina.

