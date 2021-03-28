ECHL Transactions - March 28
March 28, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, March 28, 2021:
Florida:
Add Jordan Sambrook, D activated from reserve
Delete Logan Roe, D placed on reserve
Delete Joe Pendenza, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Jake Theut, G activated from reserve
Add Morgan Adams-Moisan, F activated from reserve
Delete Jackson Leef, F placed on reserve
Delete Dylan Ferguson, G placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Bryce Reddick, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Anthony Rinaldi, F activated from reserve
Delete Jack Sadek, D placed on reserve
Delete Matthew Wedman, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/28)
Indy:
Add Michael McNicholas, F activated from reserve
Delete Alex Rauter, F placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Craig Martin, F activated from reserve
Add Abbott Girduckis, F activated from reserve
Delete Brandon Gignac, F placed on reserve
Delete Brendan Warren, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Brendan Robbins, F activated from reserve
Delete Loren Ulett, F placed on reserve
Add Luke Bafia, D activated from reserve [3/27]
Delete Brendan Robbins, F placed on reserve [3/27]
Orlando:
Add Nolan Valleau, D activated from reserve
Add Matthew Spencer, D activated from reserve
Delete Tad Kozun, F placed on reserve
Delete Jordan Schneider, D placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Austin McEneny, D activated from reserve
Delete Tyler Kobryn, F placed on reserve
Delete Gregg Burmaster, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Kevin Carr, G activated from reserve
Delete Trevor Gorsuch, G placed on reserve
Add Hayden Hodgson, F added to active roster (traded from Wheeling) [3/27]
