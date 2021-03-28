ECHL Transactions - March 28

March 28, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, March 28, 2021:

Florida:

Add Jordan Sambrook, D activated from reserve

Delete Logan Roe, D placed on reserve

Delete Joe Pendenza, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Jake Theut, G activated from reserve

Add Morgan Adams-Moisan, F activated from reserve

Delete Jackson Leef, F placed on reserve

Delete Dylan Ferguson, G placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Bryce Reddick, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Anthony Rinaldi, F activated from reserve

Delete Jack Sadek, D placed on reserve

Delete Matthew Wedman, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/28)

Indy:

Add Michael McNicholas, F activated from reserve

Delete Alex Rauter, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Craig Martin, F activated from reserve

Add Abbott Girduckis, F activated from reserve

Delete Brandon Gignac, F placed on reserve

Delete Brendan Warren, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Brendan Robbins, F activated from reserve

Delete Loren Ulett, F placed on reserve

Add Luke Bafia, D activated from reserve [3/27]

Delete Brendan Robbins, F placed on reserve [3/27]

Orlando:

Add Nolan Valleau, D activated from reserve

Add Matthew Spencer, D activated from reserve

Delete Tad Kozun, F placed on reserve

Delete Jordan Schneider, D placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Austin McEneny, D activated from reserve

Delete Tyler Kobryn, F placed on reserve

Delete Gregg Burmaster, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Kevin Carr, G activated from reserve

Delete Trevor Gorsuch, G placed on reserve

Add Hayden Hodgson, F added to active roster (traded from Wheeling) [3/27]

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.