Mavs Shutout by Wichita Sunday
March 28, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
Independence, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks were defeated by the Wichita Thunder 3-0 Sunday at Cable Dahmer Arena. The Mavericks return to action Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. against the Tulsa Oilers at BOK Center.
First Period
Wichita goal: Patrik Parkkonen (4) at 6:20. Assisted by Anthony Beauregard.
Shots: KC 9, WIC 13
Second Period
Wichita goal: Mathieu Gagnon (4) at 13:59. Assisted by Brayden Watts and Stephen Johnson.
Shots: KC 9, WIC 12
Third Period
Wichita goal: Beau Starrett (8) at 17:56.
Shots: KC 12, WIC 10
Notes and Streaks
The Mavericks went zero-for-six on the power play and seven-for-seven on the penalty kill.
Catch all of the Mavericks action on the road and at home with FloSports, the new streaming home of ECHL hockey. Download the Kansas City Mavericks mobile app in the App Store or Google Play.
