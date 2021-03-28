Mavs Shutout by Wichita Sunday

Independence, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks were defeated by the Wichita Thunder 3-0 Sunday at Cable Dahmer Arena. The Mavericks return to action Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. against the Tulsa Oilers at BOK Center.

First Period

Wichita goal: Patrik Parkkonen (4) at 6:20. Assisted by Anthony Beauregard.

Shots: KC 9, WIC 13

Second Period

Wichita goal: Mathieu Gagnon (4) at 13:59. Assisted by Brayden Watts and Stephen Johnson.

Shots: KC 9, WIC 12

Third Period

Wichita goal: Beau Starrett (8) at 17:56.

Shots: KC 12, WIC 10

Notes and Streaks

The Mavericks went zero-for-six on the power play and seven-for-seven on the penalty kill.

