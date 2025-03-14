Papineau Stops 25, Spirit Unable to Get Past Knights on Friday

March 14, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit fell to the London Knights 3-1 on Friday, March 14th. Zayne Parekh scored the lone goal for Saginaw which was his 33rd of the season. Kaleb Papineau got the start in net for the Spirit, recording 25 saves on 28 shots. Austin Elliott was the starting goaltender for London and made 26 saves on 27 shots.

The Spirit opened the scoring as Zayne Parekh danced along the blue line and fired a shot through traffic and into the back of the net. Dima Zhilkin and Nic Sima got the assists as Saginaw tool a 1-0 lead 3:50 into the game.

London tied the game while on a man-advantage as Oliver Bonk lifted a rebound over Papineau and into the back of the net. Landon Sim and Sam Dickinson recorded the assists.

After 1: SAG 1 - 1 LDN (Total Shots: 9 - 8)

The Knights struck again while on the powerplay as Landon Sim sent the puck through the five-hole of Papineau. Easton Cowan and Sam Dickinson tallied the assists as London took their first lead of the game 2:04 into the second period.

After 2: SAG 2 - 1 LDN (2nd Period Shots: 8 - 15 Totals Shots: 17 - 23)

Landon Sim buried his second goal of the game as he stole the puck at the top of slot, spun and fired a shot into the back of the Spirit net. Easton Cowan and William Nicholl were credited with the assists as London took a 3-1 lead.

FINAL: SAG 1 - 3 LDN (3rd Period Shots: 10 - 5 Total Shots: 27 - 28)

Powerplays: SAG 0/3 LDN 2/2

Goaltenders: SAG Kaleb Papineau (25 Saves / 28 Shots L) LDN Austin Elliott (26 Saves / 27 Shots W)

Saginaw returns home to face off against the Windsor Spitfires on Saturday, March 15th. Puck drop is set for 7:05 PM.

