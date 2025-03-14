Cameron Mercer and Kitchener Rangers Launch Mercer's Mission

Kitchener, Ontario - Friday, March 14th will be our Hockey Fights Cancer Game Night. While we take the chance to recognize all of those who continue their brave their fight and thank all those who continue to assist in finding a cure for this disease, we also want to recognize and celebrate a story that hits a little closer to home. Starting today and lasting throughout our playoff run, the Kitchener Rangers and Mercer family in collaboration with The SickKids Foundation are proud to introduce Mercer's Mission.

We celebrate the story of Nathan Mercer and his courageous battle overcoming an arteriovenous malformation (AVM) and recognize the great work of the neurosurgery department at SickKids Hospital. We are proud to introduce this initiative and support the ambitions of our players to help make a difference in the lives of others. Mercer's Mission is a campaign initiative looking to raise money for the Neurosurgery Department at The SickKids Hospital. Down below you will find ways to support the Mercer family and their goal of raising money for this great cause.

The Mercer Family Story:

My brother, Nathan, is still alive because of SickKids and their Neurosurgery Department. I don't remember much when I was 2, however I'll never forget waking up in the middle of a random January night in 2008. I walked out of my room to my 7-year-old brother screaming, crying, and throwing up while being unresponsive, my mom was quick to put me back to bed and I woke up with no recollection of what happened that night.

My brother had an arteriovenous malformation (AVM) which required emergency brain surgery, and my parents were told he may not make it through the surgery. Essentially, he had an orange sized blood clot putting pressure on his brain which needed to be removed immediately. As a result of the amazing doctors at SickKids and by the grace of God my brother is still alive to tell his story today. He had part of his skull removed to allow for swelling which required a metal plate put to be put in his head, he also required a vp shunt to help drain brain fluid. This was the initial procedure. Nate had multiple more brain surgeries completed, and he then developed seizures sporadically for a few years. The amazing people at SickKids got everything under control and I'm forever grateful for them for allowing me to grow up with my brother.

I've always had a great appreciation for SickKids which is why I'm excited for the opportunity to give back to the hospital, specifically the Neurosurgery department. I hope RTown can come together to support such a great hospital to help children like my brother live to see the beauty in life.

Donation Information:

The SickKids Foundation has created a donation page to donate funds directly to SickKids in the support of Nathan Mercer. 90% of the funds will be allocated to the Neurosurgery Department and 10% will be allocated to the department of greatest need. Any donations made on this page will be issued a tax receipt. Link to donation page here.

As the playoffs begin, we will also open a live auction to bid on signed merchandise from Cameron and his Kitchener Rangers teammates. All proceeds from the auction will also be donated to the Neurosurgery Department at SickKids. Tax receipts are not issued for biding on these items. Stay tuned for details one the auction goes live.

