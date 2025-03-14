Kingston Frontenacs Honour the Legacy of Dick Cherry

March 14, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Before dropping the puck on our game against the Peterborough Petes on Friday, March 14th, the Kingston Frontenacs were able to honour the legendary Dick Cherry. The Frontenacs are proud to announce that suite 403 inside of Slush Puppie Place, typically reserved for our Hockey Operations staff; will now be known as the Dick Cherry suite.

Dick never missed a Kingston Frontenacs home game and this ensures that he will keep watching the black and gold play in Kingston, forever and always.

