Frontenacs Aim for 16th Consecutive Win on Home Ice against the Petes

March 14, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







For the 1000th time in franchise history, your Kingston Frontenacs are playing a regular season game on home ice on a Friday night. Tonight it's the Peterborough Petes who dare enter Slush Puppie Place and try to do something a visiting team hasn't done since December 6th, 2024; beat the Frontenacs in Kingston.

You read that correctly, the last loss on home ice for the Frontenacs came back on December 6th against the visiting Barrie Colts in a 5-4 effort that went right down to the wire. The Peterborough Petes are looking to play spoiler tonight in the Frontenacs' quest to get the top seed in the conference. Currently sitting in third place, the Fronts are 5 points back of the first place Brantford Bulldogs with a game in hand.

From the Archives of Jim Gilchrist:

Legendary Frontenacs play-by-play announcer Jim Gilchrist sent these notes in for today's matchup:

Frontenacs are 5-0-1 against the Petes on the season.

Kingston now has 24 wins on home ice this season, one behind the franchise record of 25 back in 1989-90.

Tonight will be the 1000th Friday night home game for the Frontenacs.

Players to Watch

Kingston - Gage Heyes (#9)

The overage forward for the black and gold notched the first 20 goal season of his OHL career on Wednesday night, helping his team to a big 7-1 victory over the Ottawa 67's. After early season questions from spectators about bringing Heyes back for an overage season, Gage has proven the naysayers wrong. A leader through and through, Heyes has been an invaluable asset in the locker room and in the community and has had a career year statistically for the Fronts, providing excellent depth scoring. Heyes currently sits 8th in team scoring with 44 points through 63 games.

Peterborough - Quinton Pagé (#14)

Quinton Pagé has been a strong performer against the Frontenacs in his OHL career, and he's currently riding a five game point streak coming into tonight. Pagé has 23 points in 55 games so far on the season and has all the opportunities to succeed on a struggling Peterborough team. Pagé is one of the elder statesmen of the Petes, so he's been able to provide guidance and leadership which is always key in rebuilding years.

Tune-In: Fans have the opportunity to tune in to each game in real-time through Fronts Radio, featuring Kingston's Pure Country 99. Fans can also tune in on 102.7 WOW FM to catch the game. The renowned play-by-play announcer, Jim Gilchrist, will be narrating the games, both home and away.

Listen Live (Streaming): Pure Country 99 https://chl.ca/ohl-frontenacs/fronts-radio-streaming-live-on-pure-country-99/

Friday, March 14th @ 7PM - vs Peterborough Petes - Presented by: Pro Hockey Life

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.