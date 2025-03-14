Rangers Close out Three-Game Homestand with Battle against Battalion

Kitchener, ON - The Kitchener Rangers conclude a three-game home stretch against the North Bay Battalion on Friday at The Aud. It's the final matchup between these two teams this season. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

TV: Rogers Channel 20 (Kitchener)

Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 470 (Ontario)

Video Stream: OHL Live on CHL TV

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

Promotions:

Tonight is our Hockey Fights Cancer Night. Tonight we recognize those going through the biggest and toughest battles of their lives. We also celebrate those that work every day to find a cure for this disease. Both teams will wear lavender tape in support of those currently in the fight. The Rangers have also welcomed families from the Clarky's Kids Program at Grand River Hospital to join us for a ceremonial puck drop.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Last Meeting:

It's been quite some time since these two teams last met one another, with the last meeting coming on New Year's Eve at North Bay Memorial Gardens. In the contest, the Rangers earned their third straight win as part of a six-game win streak, defeating the Battalion 5-2 on the road to close out 2024. Trent Swick (Vegas Golden Knights) buried his first of two goals in the game to break the ice before North Bay would compile two of their own to take a 2-1 lead after 40 minutes of play. Trailing by a goal, Swick found the back of the net for the second time, tying the game just 0:20 seconds into the final frame.

The goal ignited an offensive surge for the Rangers, who struck three more times in just 90 seconds to cap off a four-goal period. Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks) netted the game-winner, followed by Evan Headrick's first career OHL goal for insurance. Tanner Lam then added the Blueshirts' fifth of the night, sealing a 5-2 victory. In net, Jackson Parsons turned aside 23 of 25 shots for a .920 save percentage.

Over the Years:

Friday's battle at The Aud is the second and final meeting between Kitchener and North Bay this season, as the Rangers have the only win in the series this year. Last season, the Blueshirts went a perfect 2-0-0-0, with another opportunity to do so on Friday. In the last five years, the Rangers have yet to lose in regulation against the Battalion, holding a 6-0-1-0 record in seven matchups with North Bay, going 3-0-0-0 on home ice over that span.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (44-13-4-2)

Third in the Western Conference, Fifth in the OHL

Kitchener extended their win streak to two games and their point streak to seven on Sunday against their Highway Seven rivals, the Guelph Storm. In their second-last showdown of the season, the Blueshirts managed to earn a narrow 4-3 victory on home ice. After a scoreless first period, Kitchener took control in the second, striking twice on the power play. Luca Romano opened the scoring with his 25th of the season, which came on the power play, followed by Adrian Misaljevic, who hit the 30-goal milestone. Less than a minute later, Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks) added another on the man advantage, giving the Rangers a commanding 3-0 lead. To open the third, the Storm got on the board, cutting the deficit to two before Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche) would restore the Rangers' three-goal lead with a 4-1 score.

However, Guelph was not done yet. The club would proceed to net two goals in under four minutes to make the deficit just one, including a marker on the power play, but Kitchener was able to hold on for their 44th win of the season. Between the pipes, freshman Jason Schaubel was outstanding, stopping 33 of 36 shots and posting a .917 save percentage.

On the man advantage, Kitchener went 2-for-4 in the game, capitalizing on their chances in the middle frame and improving their power play success rate to 22.6% through 63 games played. Guelph was able to convert on one opportunity on the man advantage, going 1-for-5 on the night and deducting the Rangers' penalty kill execution to 84.6% on the season.

Rangers to Watch

Trent Swick (Vegas Golden Knights) earned the first star of the game in the last outing against North Bay, securing two goals and an assist in a 5-2 win. Swick tacked on an assist against Guelph at The Aud on Friday, adding to his 58-point season total. On March 1st, the Golden Knights signed Swick to an entry-level contract after another stellar year for Kitchener with a 26-32-58 stat line through 58 appearances. Ranked second on the team in both goals and points and fourth in assists, Swick will aim to replicate his standout New Year's Eve performance on Friday.

Friday's contest will be Christian Humphreys' (Colorado Avalanche) first matchup with the Battalion in his career. The Avalanche prospect has been a key piece added to the Rangers' offensive prowess, contributing at a better than point-per-game pace with nine goals, 21 assists, and 30 points in 25 games. He has registered at least a point in five of his last six games, totalling 10 points (4G, 6A) over that stretch. Coming off a game-winner against Guelph, he'll be eager to find the net again in his debut against North Bay.

Tanner Lam tacked on an assist in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Guelph Storm, his second straight game with a helper. In the only previous meeting with North Bay this season, Lam picked up his seventh goal of the season. In three career games against the Battalion, Lam has two goals. The sophomore forward has taken a notable stride in his production this year, scoring 10 goals and a career-high 38 assists and 48 points. He'll look to continue his scoring ways against North Bay and extend his point streak on Friday.

SCOUTING THE BATTALION (25-33-5-0)

Eighth in the Eastern Conference, 14th in the OHL

On Thursday, the Battalion dropped a close contest to the top team in the Eastern Conference, the Brantford Bulldogs, by a score of 2-1. After a scoreless first period, Ihnat Pazii opened the scoring for North Bay in the second, recording their lone goal with a helper from Aaron Enright. Leading 1-0 after 40 minutes of play, Marek Vanacker and Nick Lardis of the Bulldogs scored two goals under seven minutes apart in the third, lifting Brantford to a 2-1 victory on the road. In net for the Battalion, Mike McIvor turned aside 24 of 26 shots, posting a .923 save percentage despite the loss.

Both North Bay and Brantford had two power play opportunities in the game, with neither team scoring on the man advantage. After 63 games, the Battalion are operating the power play at 19% and the penalty kill at 81.2%. After Friday's clash in Kitchener, the Battalion will end their weekend by kicking off a two-game homestand against the Barrie Colts on Sunday.

Battalion to Watch:

Jacob LeBlanc currently leads the Battalion in assists with 40, ranking second on the team in power play assists with 21. The former Ranger defenceman is enjoying a career year with North Bay, totaling career highs in goals (9), assists (40), and points (49). Against the Blueshirts in December, LeBlanc picked up a primary assist. In his last four games, LeBlanc has one goal and three assists for a four-point total, including two multi-point games. Given his recent success, he is a player to watch at The Aud.

Ethan Procyszyn has led the way for North Bay offensively this season, collecting the most goals (31) and points (58) on the team through 63 games played. Additionally, Procyszyn has recorded 17 power play goals, the most on the club, and five first goals - which ranks second. Against the Rangers, Procyszyn was productive in the only other matchup this year, registering two assists in the loss. Though scoreless in his last three contests, Procyszyn will look to get back on track on Friday in Kitchener.

Shamar Moses logged a goal and a primary assist in North Bay against Kitchener on New Year's Eve. Since then, the forward has nearly doubled his freshman numbers since being acquired by the Battalion, accumulating an impressive 12 goals, 35 assists, and 47 points in 56 games - all career highs. With two helpers in his last four games, Moses will be keen on adding to his season totals on Friday, making him a player to watch.

Drafted Battalion:

The Battalion has one player who has been drafted into the NHL. Ethan Procyszyn (Anaheim Ducks) was selected in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

RANGERS REACH

Support our community while cheering on your Rangers! Rangers Reach 50/50 and game-worn jersey Raffles take place at each Rangers home game, and proceeds go to support our many community initiatives, including Scholarships, Community Impact Grants, in-kind donations, and more! Your 50/50 and jersey ticket purchases help to make a difference in our community! Tickets can be purchased online anywhere in Ontario at Rangers5050.com and rangersjersey.com.

BROADCAST COVERAGE

Friday's game vs the North Bay Battalion will be televised live throughout Kitchener and the Waterloo Region on Rogers TV, cable channel 20, and can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 470 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on OHL Live on CHL TV. Additionally, fans can listen to Friday's action on the radio on CityNews 570 AM CKGL.

UP NEXT:

Following the season series finale with North Bay, the East Avenue Blue head to Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre to take on the Owen Sound Attack for the final time this year on Saturday, March 15th. The Rangers will then head home to Kitchener to host the London Knights for the club's OA/Fan Appreciation Night on Tuesday, March 18th. Puck drop against the Attack is set for 7:00 p.m.

Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.

