Leenders Dazzles Again; Vanacker Nets Pair in 5-1 Win Over Wolves

March 14, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

SUDBURY, ONTARIO. Finishing out a four-game road trip on Friday night the Brantford Bulldogs met the Sudbury Wolves for the final time in the 2024-25 season, with the Bulldogs aiming for a sweep of the trip following a 2-1 win on Thursday in North Bay.

The Bulldogs got out to an early lead at 5:06 with Cole Brown entering the zone on the right-wing side and feeding on for Jake O'Brien. Weaving through a pair of defenders, O'Brien danced into the slot and turned the puck left for a charging Marek Van...

Wasting no time in the middle frame the Bulldogs struck just 28-seconds into the frame with Ryerson Leenders moving the puck around back of the Bulldogs goal to start a rush with Patrick Thomas. The Bulldogs captain laid it off on the right-wing side ...

The third period was all Bulldogs, controlling possession for large swaths of the frame. On a Nikolas Rossetto led rush at 14:31, the Bulldogs rookie raced down the left-wing, pulling up in the circle and feeding on to Jake O'Brien in the slot who pla...

The Brantford Bulldogs return to action on home ice on Wednesday, March 19th when they face off with the Brampton Steelheads at the Brantford Civic Centre for a 7:00pm puck drop.

