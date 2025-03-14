Generals Surrender First Regulation Loss to 67's in Final Meeting of Regular Season

March 14, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, ON - The Oshawa Generals made their last trip to Ottawa this season and lost 3-2.

In the first period, Ottawa's Ryan White scored his first career OHL goal to open the scoring 10:31 into the frame. Generals' Luke Torrance tied the game off a shot from the point by Zachary Sandhu that bounced out front, and Torrance batted home.

Torrance's goal marked his 22nd of the season, a career high for the overage forward. The period ended 1-1 with the shots 14-11 in favour of the 67's.

Filip Ekberg scored 26 seconds into the second period to regain the lead for Ottawa. After killing off a major penalty, Oshawa eventually tied the game with a superb passing play. Lauri Sinivuori and Ben Danford assisted on Noah Powell's eighth goal of the season.

Ottawa once again took the lead 9:15 into the third period on a powerplay goal from Luca Pinelli. This time the Generals did not have an answer and would fall to the 67's 3-2 in regulation.

Oshawa is back home on Sunday against the Sudbury Wolves and will be celebrating St Patricks Day.

