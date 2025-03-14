Generals Surrender First Regulation Loss to 67's in Final Meeting of Regular Season
March 14, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Oshawa Generals News Release
Oshawa, ON - The Oshawa Generals made their last trip to Ottawa this season and lost 3-2.
In the first period, Ottawa's Ryan White scored his first career OHL goal to open the scoring 10:31 into the frame. Generals' Luke Torrance tied the game off a shot from the point by Zachary Sandhu that bounced out front, and Torrance batted home.
Torrance's goal marked his 22nd of the season, a career high for the overage forward. The period ended 1-1 with the shots 14-11 in favour of the 67's.
Filip Ekberg scored 26 seconds into the second period to regain the lead for Ottawa. After killing off a major penalty, Oshawa eventually tied the game with a superb passing play. Lauri Sinivuori and Ben Danford assisted on Noah Powell's eighth goal of the season.
Ottawa once again took the lead 9:15 into the third period on a powerplay goal from Luca Pinelli. This time the Generals did not have an answer and would fall to the 67's 3-2 in regulation.
Oshawa is back home on Sunday against the Sudbury Wolves and will be celebrating St Patricks Day.
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2025
- Rangers Route Battalion 6-0, Sweep Three Game Homestand - Kitchener Rangers
- Papineau Stops 25, Spirit Unable to Get Past Knights on Friday - Saginaw Spirit
- Papineau Stops 25, Spirit Unable to Get Past Knights on Friday - Saginaw Spirit
- Leenders Dazzles Again; Vanacker Nets Pair in 5-1 Win Over Wolves - Brantford Bulldogs
- Faulkner Records Two Assists in Petes Road Loss to Frontenacs - Peterborough Petes
- Generals Surrender First Regulation Loss to 67's in Final Meeting of Regular Season - Oshawa Generals
- Kingston Frontenacs Honour the Legacy of Dick Cherry - Kingston Frontenacs
- Frontenacs Aim for 16th Consecutive Win on Home Ice against the Petes - Kingston Frontenacs
- Cameron Mercer and Kitchener Rangers Launch Mercer's Mission - Kitchener Rangers
- Game Preview: Spirit at London Knights - Saginaw Spirit
- Rangers Close out Three-Game Homestand with Battle against Battalion - Kitchener Rangers
- Game Day - March 14 - GUE vs. OS - Guelph Storm
- Gens Head to Ottawa for Final Meeting with 67's - Oshawa Generals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Oshawa Generals Stories
- Generals Surrender First Regulation Loss to 67's in Final Meeting of Regular Season
- Gens Head to Ottawa for Final Meeting with 67's
- Gens Announce Addition of Two-Time Memorial Cup Champion Mario Pouliot
- Shootout Success Lifts Generals Past Greyhounds
- Gens Continue North to Take on the Soo