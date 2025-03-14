Faulkner Records Two Assists in Petes Road Loss to Frontenacs

March 14, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

(Kingston, ON) - On Friday, March 14, the Peterborough Petes traveled to Kingston for the final time this season to take on the Kingston Frontenacs. The Frontenacs pulled away late in the second period, winning the game by a score of 8-2.

Brennan Faulkner led the way for the Petes, picking up two assists in the game. Jonathan Melee scored his 21st goal of the season, while Adam Levac also scored. Petes prospect Raiden Doxtator made his OHL debut in the game, wearing number 24.

Game Recap:

First Period:

Kingston Goal (6:22) - Matthew Soto (18), Assists - Quinton Burns (37), Will Bishop (14)

Kingston Goal (12:56) - Gage Heyes (21), Assist - Emil Pieniniemi (49)

Peterborough Goal (15:52) - Jonathan Melee (21), Assist - Brennan Faulkner (15)

Second Period:

Kingston Goal (6:20) - Joey Willis (24), Assists - Tuomas Uronen (50), Jacob Battaglia (47)

Peterborough Goal (10:04) - Adam Levac (6), Assist - Brennan Faulkner (16)

Kingston Goal (12:25) - Joey Willis (25), Assists - Maleek McGowan (20), Landon Wright (2)

Kingston Goal (16:09) - Joey Willis (26), Assists - Jacob Battaglia (48), Vann Williamson (23)

Kingston Goal (19:54) - Jacob Battaglia (40), Assists - Tumoas Uronen (51), Maleek McGowan (21)

Third Period:

Kingston Goal (12:45) - Riley Clark (8), Assists - Kieren Dervin (2), Quinton Burns (38)

Kingston Goal (15:21) - Joey Willis (27), Assists - Tuomas Uronen (52), Emil Pieniniemi (50)

The Petes are back in action on Saturday, March 15, when they host the Sudbury Wolves for their St. Patrick's Day game presented by Gravity Group. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the PMC. Limited tickets for the game are still available, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office during office hours. Fans can also catch the game on YourTV Peterborough and Freq 90.5.

