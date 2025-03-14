Game Day - March 14 - GUE vs. OS

March 14, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

It's Meridian Shoot for Shelter Night at the Sleeman Centre.

There will be information tables along the concourse and the Chuck-a-Puck fundraiser will be held during the second intermission with three great prizes including a 6-pack of Guelph Storm tickets for the game on March 20th, a commemorative hockey stick signed by the 2024/2025 team, and a Meridian Sweets and Treats basket. The game's 50/50 will support the Home for Good Campaign, click here to buy your 50/50 tickets.

Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Charlie Paquette

Has 65 points (34 goals, 31 assists) in 62 games this season

Had 2 goals in his last game (March 12th vs. LDN)

Who to Watch - Owen Sound Attack

Pierce Mbuyi

Has 46 points (26 goals, 20 assists) in 58 games this season

Has recorded 3 hat tricks in his rookie season

Head-to-Head

Head to Head 2024/2025 Reg. Owen Sound 2-4-0-0 Guelph 4-2-0-0

Head to Head 2023/2024 Reg. Owen Sound 2-4-1-1 Guelph 6-1-0-0

Last 5 Years Owen Sound 18-16-5-2 Guelph 23-14-3-1

Last 5 Years OS vs. GUE @ Guelph Owen Sound 6-11-2-2 Guelph 15-3-2-1

Last 5 Years OS vs. GUE @ Owen Sound Owen Sound 12-5-3-0 Guelph 8-11-1-0

Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2025

