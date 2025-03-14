Gens Head to Ottawa for Final Meeting with 67's

March 14, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals remain on the road as they take to the Nation's Capital to take on the Ottawa 67's in an East Division matchup.

Oshawa has not been playing their best hockey of late going 5-4-1-0 in the team's last 10 games, with the playoffs just around the corner they are looking to get things back on track. The Gens find themselves sitting in fourth place at the moment tied on points with Kingston for third.

Ottawa comes into this one trying to find a way to sneak into the playoffs trailing the North Bay Battalion by four points. They too however enter tonight's game not playing great hockey going 3-6-0-1 over their last 10 and have dropped four straight.

It has been a little over a month since these two last faced off against each other and it was the Generals pulling out a 5-2 win on home ice in a chippy game.

Owen Griffin got things stared for the Gens finding the back of the net in the first, in the second it was Calum Ritchie burying two goals making it 3-0 Gens.

That lead would shrink quickly though as the 67's would strike for a pair of their own cutting the score to 3-2. Later in the second the Gens would get another back as Lauri Sinivuori scored to doble that lead.

The story of the game though came in the third period as Ritchie scored to complete his first hat trick in the Ontario Hockey League.

The Oshawa Generals return to home ice for the first time in two weeks this Sunday as they take on the Sudbury Wolves in the team's annual St. Patrick's Day game. Get your tickets.

