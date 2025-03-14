Rangers Route Battalion 6-0, Sweep Three Game Homestand
March 14, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener Rangers' Jack Pridham on game night
(Kitchener Rangers, Credit: Tiffany Luke / Kitchener Rangers)
Kitchener, ON - After a scoreless first period, the Rangers put six unanswered goals past the North Bay Battalion on route to a 6-0 victory and completed the three game homestand sweep. Tanner Lam recorded his first career OHL hat trick scoring three times in the final frame and Jackson Parsons recorded his fifth shutout of the season and ninth of his OHL career with 19 saves. Four Rangers extended their point streaks to three, Luca Romano, Jack Pridham, Cameron Reid, and Adrian Misaljevic who leads the way with eight points (3G, 5A) over that span.
Christian Humphreys opened the scoring one minute into the second period with Alexander Bilecki following up with his third of the season to give Kitchener a 2-0 lead after 40 minutes. The Rangers scored quick again to start the third period with Tanner Lam's first-of-three in the period coming at the 1:09 mark. Jack Pridham got the Rangers fourth goal before Tanner Lam scored twice more to complete his first career OHL hat trick.
Attendance: 7,122
Game Highlights
Scoring Summary:
2nd Period
KIT 1, NB 0
1:00 Christian Humphreys (10) - Cameron Reid, Trent Swick
KIT 2, NB 0
2:18 Alexander Bilecki (3) - Unassisted
3rd Period
KIT 3, NB 0
1:09 Tanner Lam (11) - Alexander Bilecki, Adrian Misaljevic
KIT 4, NB 0
4:32 Jack Pridham (26) - Luke Ellinas, Cameron Mercer
KIT 5, NB 0
5:07 Tanner Lam (12) - Luca Romano, Adrian Misaljevic
KIT 6, NB 0
16:57 Tanner Lam (13) - Luca Romano, Adrian Misaljevic
Three Stars of the Game:
First Star: Tanner Lam (3G)
Second Star: Alexander Bilecki (1G, 1A)
Third Star: Jackson Parsons (19 Saves, Shutout)
The Numbers Game:
Shots: KIT 38 - NB 19
Power play: KIT 0/6 - NB 0/2
FO%: KIT 49% - NB 51%
The Starting Goalies:
W: Jackson Parsons (KIT) - 19/19 Saves, Fifth Shutout of the Season
L: Jack Lisson (NB) - 32/38 Saves, Six Goals Against
UP NEXT:
Following the season series finale with North Bay, the East Avenue Blue head to Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre to take on the Owen Sound Attack for the final time this year on Saturday, March 15th. The Rangers will then head home to Kitchener to host the London Knights for the club's OA/Fan Appreciation Night on Tuesday, March 18th. Puck drop against the Attack is set for 7:00 p.m.
Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.
Images from this story
|
Kitchener Rangers' Jack Pridham on game night
(Tiffany Luke / Kitchener Rangers)
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2025
- Rangers Route Battalion 6-0, Sweep Three Game Homestand - Kitchener Rangers
- Papineau Stops 25, Spirit Unable to Get Past Knights on Friday - Saginaw Spirit
- Papineau Stops 25, Spirit Unable to Get Past Knights on Friday - Saginaw Spirit
- Leenders Dazzles Again; Vanacker Nets Pair in 5-1 Win Over Wolves - Brantford Bulldogs
- Faulkner Records Two Assists in Petes Road Loss to Frontenacs - Peterborough Petes
- Generals Surrender First Regulation Loss to 67's in Final Meeting of Regular Season - Oshawa Generals
- Kingston Frontenacs Honour the Legacy of Dick Cherry - Kingston Frontenacs
- Frontenacs Aim for 16th Consecutive Win on Home Ice against the Petes - Kingston Frontenacs
- Cameron Mercer and Kitchener Rangers Launch Mercer's Mission - Kitchener Rangers
- Game Preview: Spirit at London Knights - Saginaw Spirit
- Rangers Close out Three-Game Homestand with Battle against Battalion - Kitchener Rangers
- Game Day - March 14 - GUE vs. OS - Guelph Storm
- Gens Head to Ottawa for Final Meeting with 67's - Oshawa Generals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kitchener Rangers Stories
- Rangers Route Battalion 6-0, Sweep Three Game Homestand
- Cameron Mercer and Kitchener Rangers Launch Mercer's Mission
- Rangers Close out Three-Game Homestand with Battle against Battalion
- Rangers Remain Perfect against Highway 7 Rivals with 4-3 Win
- Game Preview: Kitchener Squares off against Guelph in Sunday Matinée at the Aud