Rangers Route Battalion 6-0, Sweep Three Game Homestand

March 14, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers' Jack Pridham on game night

Kitchener, ON - After a scoreless first period, the Rangers put six unanswered goals past the North Bay Battalion on route to a 6-0 victory and completed the three game homestand sweep. Tanner Lam recorded his first career OHL hat trick scoring three times in the final frame and Jackson Parsons recorded his fifth shutout of the season and ninth of his OHL career with 19 saves. Four Rangers extended their point streaks to three, Luca Romano, Jack Pridham, Cameron Reid, and Adrian Misaljevic who leads the way with eight points (3G, 5A) over that span.

Christian Humphreys opened the scoring one minute into the second period with Alexander Bilecki following up with his third of the season to give Kitchener a 2-0 lead after 40 minutes. The Rangers scored quick again to start the third period with Tanner Lam's first-of-three in the period coming at the 1:09 mark. Jack Pridham got the Rangers fourth goal before Tanner Lam scored twice more to complete his first career OHL hat trick.

Attendance: 7,122

Game Highlights

Scoring Summary:

2nd Period

KIT 1, NB 0

1:00 Christian Humphreys (10) - Cameron Reid, Trent Swick

KIT 2, NB 0

2:18 Alexander Bilecki (3) - Unassisted

3rd Period

KIT 3, NB 0

1:09 Tanner Lam (11) - Alexander Bilecki, Adrian Misaljevic

KIT 4, NB 0

4:32 Jack Pridham (26) - Luke Ellinas, Cameron Mercer

KIT 5, NB 0

5:07 Tanner Lam (12) - Luca Romano, Adrian Misaljevic

KIT 6, NB 0

16:57 Tanner Lam (13) - Luca Romano, Adrian Misaljevic

Three Stars of the Game:

First Star: Tanner Lam (3G)

Second Star: Alexander Bilecki (1G, 1A)

Third Star: Jackson Parsons (19 Saves, Shutout)

The Numbers Game:

Shots: KIT 38 - NB 19

Power play: KIT 0/6 - NB 0/2

FO%: KIT 49% - NB 51%

The Starting Goalies:

W: Jackson Parsons (KIT) - 19/19 Saves, Fifth Shutout of the Season

L: Jack Lisson (NB) - 32/38 Saves, Six Goals Against

UP NEXT:

Following the season series finale with North Bay, the East Avenue Blue head to Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre to take on the Owen Sound Attack for the final time this year on Saturday, March 15th. The Rangers will then head home to Kitchener to host the London Knights for the club's OA/Fan Appreciation Night on Tuesday, March 18th. Puck drop against the Attack is set for 7:00 p.m.

