Panthers Recall Aleksi Heponiemi and Matt Kiersted

November 29, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







Ahead of their home game tomorrow, the Panthers have recalled Aleksi Heponiemi and Matt Kiersted from Charlotte.

Heponiemi was previously recalled on Saturday and served as a healthy extra in Florida's contest that night before returning to Charlotte and playing for the Checkers in Sunday's loss to Utica. One of Charlotte's alternate captains, Heponiemi has posted 11 points (4g, 7a) in 18 games for the Checkers this season.

Kiersted returns to Florida, where he has appeared in two games and picked up an assist for the Panthers this season. The 23-year-old blue liner has recorded six points (2g, 4a) in 16 games for Charlotte up to this point.

The Panthers are in the midst of a home stand that runs through the rest of this week, starting tomorrow against Washington, while the Checkers embark on a three-in-three road trip this coming weekend starting on Friday in Lehigh Valley.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.