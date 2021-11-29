Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Gabe Fortier from Syracuse Crunch

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forward Gabe Fortier from the Syracuse Crunch today, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced. Additionally, the Crunch have signed forward Aaron Luchuk to a professional tryout contract.

Fortier, 5-foot-10, 173 pounds, has played in 17 games with the Crunch this season, recording four goals and 11 points with a plus-3 rating. He ranks third on Syracuse for points, is tied for third for goals and leads all forwards for plus/minus with a plus-3 rating.

The Lachine, Quebec, native has skated in 51 career AHL games, all with the Crunch, since 2018, registering 10 goals and 21 points.

Fortier was drafted by Tampa Bay in the second round, 59th overall, of the 2018 NHL Draft.

Luchuk, 24, has skated in 16 games with the Orlando Solar Bears this season tallying nine goals and 13 assists. Last season, the 5-foot-10, 181-pound forward led the ECHL with 74 points (28g, 46a) in 72 games with the Solar Bears.

