Groulx Re-Joins Gulls
November 29, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned center Benoit-Olivier Groulx to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Groulx, 21 (2/6/00), recorded 1-2=3 points with a +1 rating and two penalty minutes (PIM) in 16 games with the Ducks this season. He scored his first NHL goal as part of his first career multi-point effort (1-1=2), Nov. 7 vs. St. Louis. The 6-2, 200-pound forward earned his first NHL point (assist), Oct. 29 at Vegas after making his NHL debut Oct. 13 vs. Winnipeg.
Selected by Anaheim in the second round (54th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Groulx has appeared in three games with San Diego this season, earning one assist (0-1=1). The Rouen, France native has collected 10-20=30 points with a +14 rating and 24 PIM in 45 career AHL games with San Diego.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2021
- Hogs Weekly: IceHogs Hit the Road for Three-Game Trek to Start December - Rockford IceHogs
- Bunnaman and Willman Loaned to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- San Diego Gulls Forward Brayden Tracey Named AHL Player of the Week - San Diego Gulls
- San Diego's Brayden Tracey Named AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Groulx Re-Joins Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Wolf Pack Recall Taylor from Loan; Brassard Assigned to ECHL Jacksonville - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Gabe Fortier from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Pittsburgh Recalls Drew O'connor - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Panthers Recall Aleksi Heponiemi and Matt Kiersted - Charlotte Checkers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.