Pittsburgh Recalls Drew O'connor

The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled forward Drew O'Connor from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall.

Forward Bryan Rust has been placed on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 26.

O'Connor, 23, has split the season between Pittsburgh and WBS. With Pittsburgh, O'Connor has established career highs in games played (12), goals (3), assists (2), points (5) and plus-minus (+2) this season. In five games with WBS, he's picked up five points (3G-2A) while his 1.00 points-per-game average is tops on the team.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound native of Chatham, New Jersey has played parts of two seasons with Pittsburgh, appearing in 22 career NHL games and accumulating six points (3G-3A). In 25 career AHL games, all with WBS, O'Connor has recorded 10 goals, 14 assists and 24 points.

O'Connor was originally signed as an undrafted free agent on March 10, 2020.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is on the road for its next game on Friday, Dec. 3 against the Syracuse Crunch. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Upstate Medical University Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial.

The Penguins return home to face off against the Charlotte Checkers the next day on Saturday, Dec. 4 for their annual Teddy Bear Toss Game at 6:05pm.

Support Tobyhanna Operation Santa Claus by bringing a new, unwrapped, stuffed animal to the game and toss it onto the ice after the Penguins first goal. All toys will be collected and distributed to children in need throughout northeast Pennsylvania. Tobyhanna Operation Santa Claus is a charitable private organization operating at Tobyhanna Army Depot.

McDonanld's FAN-Tastic Packages including a ticket to the game, a McDonald's Meal Voucher and a pair of Penguins Texting Gloves, are available for the game.

