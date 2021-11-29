Kaut Reassigned to Eagles, Miner Headed to Utah
November 29, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced the team has completed the following player transactions.
The following players have been reassigned:
Pos. Player Team (League)
F Martin Kaut Colorado Eagles (AHL)
G Trent Miner Utah Grizzlies (ECHL)
The Eagles will return to action when they take on the Tucson Roadrunners on Friday, December 3rd at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $19. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2021
- Kaut Reassigned to Eagles, Miner Headed to Utah - Colorado Eagles
- Dallas Stars Recall Yauheni Aksiantsiuk from Idaho to Texas - Texas Stars
- Abbotsford Canucks vs Ontario Reign Preview - Abbotsford Canucks
- Weekly Report: a Grueling Week, Daccord Stands Tall and More - Charlotte Checkers
- Hogs Weekly: IceHogs Hit the Road for Three-Game Trek to Start December - Rockford IceHogs
- Bunnaman and Willman Loaned to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- San Diego Gulls Forward Brayden Tracey Named AHL Player of the Week - San Diego Gulls
- San Diego's Brayden Tracey Named AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Groulx Re-Joins Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Wolf Pack Recall Taylor from Loan; Brassard Assigned to ECHL Jacksonville - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Gabe Fortier from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Pittsburgh Recalls Drew O'connor - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Panthers Recall Aleksi Heponiemi and Matt Kiersted - Charlotte Checkers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.