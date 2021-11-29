San Diego Gulls Forward Brayden Tracey Named AHL Player of the Week

SAN DIEGO - The American Hockey League announced today that San Diego Gulls forward Brayden Tracey has been selected as the AHL Player of the Week for the period ending November 28, 2021.

Tracey, 20 (5/28/01), recorded 3-4=7 points in three contests last week as the Gulls extended their winning streak to five games.

On Wednesday night, Tracey scored twice in the third period and added an assist for the first three-point game of his career, helping San Diego secure a 5-1 victory over San Jose. On Friday, Tracey scored the tiebreaking goal and assisted on the eventual game-winner as the Gulls defeated the Barracuda 4-2. On Saturday, Tracey earned assists on both San Diego goals in a 2-1 win at Bakersfield.

Selected by Anaheim in the first round (29th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Tracey has recorded 5-9=14 points with a +10 rating and eight penalty minutes (PIM) in 15 games this season. Among AHL rookies, the Calgary, Alberta native ranks tied for second in plus/minus and tied for seventh in scoring. Tracey's 5-6=11 points in the month of November placed him tied for third most among AHL rookies.

Tracey made his professional debut with San Diego in 2020-21, appearing in 12 games, and previously spent parts of four seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Moose Jaw Warriors and Victoria Royals, earning 67-98=165 points with a +10 rating and 116 PIM in 145 career games.

