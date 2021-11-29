Hogs Weekly: IceHogs Hit the Road for Three-Game Trek to Start December

The Week That Was...

Previous Week's Record: 1-1-0-1

Friday, Nov. 26 vs. Milwaukee

Forward D.J. Busdeker and defenseman Ian Mitchell recorded their first goals of the season, but the Rockford IceHogs (5-7-1-0) fell to the Milwaukee Admirals (5-10-1-0) 5-2 on Hockey Fights Cancer Night supporting the SwedishAmerican Foundation at BMO Harris Bank Center Friday night. Recap & Highlights

Saturday, Nov. 27 at Chicago

Defensemen Isaak Phillips and Jakub Galvas each scored their first goals of the season early in the second period, but the Rockford IceHogs (5-7-1-1) dropped a 3-2 shootout decision to the Chicago Wolves (10-4-1-1) at Allstate Arena Saturday evening. The contest marked the second time in as many meetings as the IceHogs and Wolves battled to the breakaway showdown, with the IceHogs taking a 3-2 win last Saturday in Rosemont. Recap & Highlights

Sunday, Nov. 28 vs. Milwaukee

Forward Alex Nylander buried the game-winning goal in the third period and forward Kale Howarth picked up his first AHL tally as the Rockford IceHogs (6-7-1-1) defeated the Milwaukee Admirals (5-11-1-0) 2-1 at the BMO Harris Bank Center Sunday afternoon. The IceHogs completed a three-game in three-day weekend with a 1-1-0-1 record and finished the month of November with 4-3-1-1 standing. Recap & Highlights

2021-22 Season Numbers

Record: 6-7-1-1 (5th Place, Central Division)

Home: 3-3-1-0

Away: 3-4-0-1

Last 10 Games: 5-3-1-1

Streak: 1-0-0-1

Goals: Lukas Reichel (7)

Assists: Brett Connolly (6)

Points: Lukas Reichel (12)

Penalty Minutes: Nicolas Beaudin (22)

Power-Play Goals: Brett Connolly (4)

Power-Play Assists: Lukas Reichel (3)

Power-Play Points: Brett Connolly (6)

Shorthanded Goals: Josiah Slavin (2)

Shorthanded Assists: Ian Mitchell (2)

Shorthanded Points: Josiah Slavin, Ian Mitchell (2)

Game-Winning Goals: Lukas Reichel, Alex Nylander (2)

Wins: Arvid Soderblom (4)

GAA: Collin Delia (2.85)

SPCT: Arvid Soderblom (.917)

League Leaders

Forward Lukas Reichel is tied for 10th among AHL rookies with 12 points and is tied for third among first-year skaters with seven goals.

Defenseman Ian Mitchell is tied for second in the AHL with two shorthanded assists. He is also currently on a three-game point streak (1G, 2A).

Forward Josiah Slavin is tied for first in the AHL with two shorthanded goals and tied for fourth with two shorthanded points.

Forward Dylan McLaughlin enters this week's play on a five-game point streak (1G, 5A).

IceHogs Notes

Heading Towards the "Good Land"

The IceHogs open a three-game road trip this Wednesday, Dec. 1 as they travel to Milwaukee for the first time since late Feb. 2020. All time, the IceHogs are 34-28-4-5 in Milwaukee. The trip continues Friday and Saturday at Grand Rapids to take on the Griffins at 6 p.m. at Van Andel Arena.

McLaughlin Pushes IceHogs Through Busy Weekend

2020-21 IceHogs leading scorer Dylan McLaughlin rolls into Milwaukee on Wednesday on a five-game point streak (1G, 5A), the second longest point streak for an IceHogs skater this season. Forward Brett Connolly held a six-game point streak (4G, 5A) from Oct. 30-Nov. 19.

Hogs Complete First Three-In-Three Weekend

The IceHogs just wrapped up their first three-game in three-day weekend, skating away with a record of 1-1-0-1. With the win on Sunday, the IceHogs improved to an all-time record of 45-20-1-4 in their third game of a three-in-three weekend.

Meijer First Goal Fundraiser

When the IceHogs score the first goal of each game this season, Meijer will donate $50 to Rock House Kids, a 501(c)(3) foundation helping feed Rockford's inner-city youth in a safe nurturing environment. This season's donation to Rock House Kids is currently $150!

This Week

IceHogs at Milwaukee Admirals

Wednesday, Dec. 1

7:00 p.m. CT

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Watch/Listen Live: AHL TV, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app, 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and Rock River Current

Preview: Third of 12 meetings this season; First trip to Milwaukee since Feb. 22, 2020;

IceHogs at Grand Rapids Griffins

Friday, Dec. 3

6:00 p.m. CT

Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI

Watch/Listen Live: AHL TV, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app, 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and Rock River Current

Preview: Third of eight meetings this season; 0-2-0-0 series record; First meeting since Nov. 6 at Rockford (IceHogs home opener)

IceHogs at Grand Rapids Griffins

Saturday, Dec. 4

6:00 p.m. CT

Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI

Watch/Listen Live: AHL TV, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app, 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and Rock River Current

Preview: Fourth of eight meetings this season

