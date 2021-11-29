Abbotsford Canucks vs Ontario Reign Preview

TV: AHLtv

RADIO: MixLR app on abbotsford.canucks.com and Abby Canucks app (through the Vancouver Canucks app)

MATCH-UP INFO

Friday marks the fifth of eight meetings between the Canucks and Reign this season: Nov. 30 (home), Dec. 1 (home), Jan. 17 (road) and Mar. 20 (road).

The Canucks have a 1-1-2-0 all-time record in four games against the Reign.

Among Canucks skaters Sheldon Dries leads Abby in points this season vs Ontario with six points (4-2-6) in six games.

QUICK NUMBERS

Sheldon Dries leads the team with 14 points (7-7-14) through 12 games and leads the Canucks with seven goals this season.

Sheldon Rempal has registered 10 points (3-7-10) through 13 games.

Phil Di Giuseppe has recored 10 points (2-8-10) through 13 games this season and leads the Canucks with eight assists.

Cameron Schilling leads Canucks' defencemen with seven points (1-6-7) in 10 games this season.

Michael DiPietro has registered a 2.81 goals against average with a .912 save percentage through his first seven appearances of the season.

LAST MEETING - OCT. 30/21: ABB 2 at ONT 3 (OT)

After falling behind 2-0 early, Phil Di Giuseppe scored to cut the Reign lead in half at the 5:09 mark in the second period...Travis Hamonic and Sheldon Dries assisted on the play...Sheldon Dries tied the game at 2 at the 3:15 mark of the third period...Sheldon Rempal and Di Giuseppe assisted on the play...Remal led the Canucks with 7 shots...Spencer Martin made his first start of the season...Martin stopped 33 of the 36 shots he faced.

LAST GAME PLAYED - NOV. 27/21: ABB 4 vs TUC 5

Will Lockwood opened the scoring, lighting the lamp at the 3:35 mark in the first period...Phil Di Giuseppe and Sheldon Dries assisted on the play...Dries scored at the 19:07 mark of the first period...Di Giuseppe and Guillaume Brisebois had the helpers on the play...Jarid Lukosevicius tied the game at 3 at the 11:27 mark of the second period...Jett Woo got the assist on the play after a beautiful feed...John Stevens banged home a goal to give Abby a 4-3 lead at the 13:22 mark of the second period... Woo and Chase Wouters assisted on the play...Dries led all Canucks with 4 shots...Arturs Silovs made 18 saves on 23 shots.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

- Travis Hamonic loaned to Abbotsford, Nov. 22

- Justin Bailey designated for assignment to Abbotsford, Nov. 18

- Guillaume Brisebois designated for assignment to Abbotsford, Nov. 16

- Travis Hamonic recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 15

- Madison Bowey loaned to Abbotsford, Nov. 15

- Jack Rathbone loaned to Abbotsford, Nov. 14

RECORDS ARE MEANT TO BE BROKEN

The Abbotsford Canucks established a new franchise record for goals in a game when they lit the lamp seven times against the San Jose Barracuda during their 7-1 victory on Nov. 12 at Abbotsford Centre. Sheldon Rempal (2-0-2) led the way by scoring a pair of goals in the decisive win. Prior to Nov. 12, the Canucks had never recorded more than three goals in a single game.

Additionally, Sheldon Dries (1-3-4) and Phil Di Giuseppe (0-4-4) set new franchise records for individual points scored for a single game with four each. Di Giuseppe's four helpers are a franchise high for assists in a single game.

DANGEROUS DRIES

Sheldon Dries has been the most productive player in the Abby lineup throughout the season. The Western Michigan alum is tied for 34th in the league with 14 points (7-7-14) through 12 games. His seven goals lead the team, and his six assists are tied for the third highest tally. Offence has been hard to come by for Abbotsford through their first 13 games, but the problems scoring goals have had nothing to do with the play of Dries.

Not only has Dries been productive on the offensive end, but he has also been a key figure on the penalty kill and defence. Sheldon is 12th in the league with a +7, which suggests that he has been a very reliable defensive forward for Abbotsford.

A REMPAL IN TIME

Sheldon Rempal has gotten off to a fast start in 2021.22 with the Abbotsford Canucks. The former BCHL star has recorded 10 points (3-7-10) through 13 games with the Abby Canucks. Rempal's seven assists second on the team, and he has scored all three of his goals in the last four games.

Additionally, Rempal has been a valuable defensive forward for the club. Seeing minutes in key defensive situations, including on the penalty kill, Rempal has registered a +6 so far this season.

JETT FUEL

Jett Woo had a bit of a turbulent take off to his season. Through the first nine games of the season, Woo had a total of 0 points. That changed in a big way during the Canucks' 7-1 win over San Jose on Nov. 12. Since then, the 21-year-old Winnipeg, MB product has put up five points (1-4-5), including his first goal of the campaign.

DI GIUSEPPE PIZZA DELIVERIES

The veteran winger has been a steadying force for the Abby Canucks in 2021. Phil Di Giuseppe enters Tuesday's game against the Reign with a team leading eight assists. His 10 points rank second on the team and his +2 is tied for third on the club. The University of Michigan alum has great chemistry with his line mates Sheldon Dries and Sheldon Rempal, and fans can expect more points from this potent line this week against the Reign.

LOCKWOOD CATCHES FIRE

Will Lockwood has been a man among boys since retruning from an early season injury. The University of Michigan alum has registered a point in four consecutive games (2-2-4) and his speed has made a difference at both ends of the ice for Abby.

THE GREAT WALL OF DIPIETRO

Michael DiPietro has been very reliable for the Canucks during his past four starts. The 23-year-old former Windsor Spitfire has allowed a total of 10 goals in his past four outings. Even more impressive, DiPietro has stopped 133 of the 143 shots he has faced. That translates to a .930 save percentage. The Canucks have gone 1-2-0-1 in the four starts, but Mikey has given Abbotsford a chance to win all four games. Mikey is clearly seeing the puck extremely well right now, and that is good news for Abby fans.

FREE HOCKEY LOVERS

The Abbotsford Canucks and Ontario reign love to play hockey, so much so in fact that they prefer to play beyond the required 60 minutes. Three of Abby's four games against Ontario this season have gone to overtime and one game went to a shootout. The Canucks are (0-2-1-0) in overtime games vs the Reign.

FAMILIAR FACES IN NEW PLACES

The Abbotsford Canucks feature a trio of Ontario Reign alums. Sheldon Rempal spent two seasons with Ontario in 2018.19 and 2019.20. Rempal had 19 goals and 42 assists for a total of 61 points through 115 regular season games with the Reign.

Cameron Schilling suited up in 32 games with the Reign during the 2016.17 season. The Carmel, IN product produced nine points (1-8-9) in the regular season and an additional two points (0-2-0) through five postseason games with Ontario.

Vincent Arseneau played in 17 games with the Reign when they were a member of the ECHL in 2014.15. The bruising forward had two points (1-1-2) and 62 penalty minutes for Ontario.

RECENT CANUCKS MILESTONES

Sheldon Dries recorded his 100th career point, Nov. 27 at Tucson

Chase Wouters recorded first career goal, Nov. 14 vs San Jose

Sheldon Dries recorded his 50th career goal, Oct. 24 vs Henderson

Arturs Silovs recorded his first career shutout, Oct. 24 vs Henderson

Justin Bailey recorded his 100th career goal, Oct. 22 vs Henderson

Arturs Silovs recorded his first career win, Oct. 17 at Ontario

THREE STARS - 2021.22

Dries - 15 points

Silovs - 10 points

Bailey - 10 points

Klimovich - 5 points

Bowey - 5 points

Petan - 5 points

Martin - 5 points

DiPietro - 5 points

Wouters - 5 points

Di Giuseppe - 5 points

Woo - 5 points

*5 points are awarded for each Three Stars selection

