Wolf Pack Recall Taylor from Loan; Brassard Assigned to ECHL Jacksonville

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack announced a pair roster moves earlier today. The club has recalled defenseman Jeff Taylor from loan from the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen. In addition, the club has loaned goaltender François Brassard to the Icemen.

Taylor, 27, has appeared in one game with the Wolf Pack this season, coming back on October 16th. A seventh-round draft pick (203rd) by the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2014, Taylor has appeared in 79 career AHL contests with the Wolf Pack and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Brassard, 27, is 1-1-1 in three appearances with the Icemen this season. He has yet to make his debut in the AHL. In 32 career ECHL games, Brassard in 12-15-3 with a .901 save percentage and a 2.96 goals against average. Signed by the Wolf Pack to a one-year AHL contract on September 22nd, Brassard was a sixth-round draft pick (166th) by the Ottawa Senators in 2012.

The Pack is back at the XL Center on Wednesday, December 1st, when they host the Springfield Thunderbirds. Puck drop is set for 7:00 pm. For tickets, please visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

