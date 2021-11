Dallas Stars Recall Yauheni Aksiantsiuk from Idaho to Texas

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League Affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced that announced that foward, Yauheni Aksiantsiuk, has been recalled by the Dallas Stars from the club's ECHL affiliate, the Idaho Steelheads and reassigned to the Texas Stars.

Aksiantsiuk has made a splash in the ECHL, scoring 15 (8-7) points in 13 games with the Steelheads. On November 27th, he recorded his first North American professional hat-trick in a 3-2 win over the Allen Americans. Aksiantsiuk led the Steelheads in scoring and was 18th in the ECHL.

Aksiantsiuk was assigned to the Steelheads on October 21st along with defenseman, Dawson Barteaux and goaltender, Adam Scheel, who have both made their return to Texas since then.

The Stars continue their Canadian roadtrip on this week, as they take on the Laval Rocket for the first time in franchise history on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 6:30 pm CT and Friday, Dec. 3 at 6 pm CT.

