Bunnaman and Willman Loaned to Phantoms

November 29, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release









Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have loaned forwards Connor Bunnaman and Max Willman to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, according to Flyers President of Hockey Operations and General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. In a separate transaction, goalie Pat Nagle has been loaned by the Phantoms to the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

Bunnaman, 23, was recalled to the Flyers on Friday morning. He has played in 16 games with the Phantoms this season and 122 career games with Lehigh Valley scoring 27-18-45. The fourth-year pro played in two games with the Flyers last week and has played in 41 career games with Philadelphia scoring 1-2-3.

Willman, 26, is a third-year pro who began on an ECHL contract with the Reading Royals in 2019-20. Willman played in one more game with the Flyers last weekend and has appeared in seven games with Phialadelphia this year. With Lehigh Valley, Willman leads the team with eight goals and has scored in six of the last seven games he has played which includes a three-game goal streak. The Brown University product has played in 66 career games with the Phantoms scorinf 19 goals with 15 assists for 34 points.

Nagle, 34, has played in one game with the Phantoms on November 20 at Toronto in a 3-2 overtime loss. He has played in nine games with the Royals this year going 5-1-3, 2.64, .926. With 196 career wins, Nagle is the ECHL's active winningest goalie and rates fifth all-time in ECHL history.

The Phantoms return to action on Friday hosting the Charlotte Checkers at PPL Center on our WFMZ-69 Coat Drive Night.

