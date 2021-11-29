Red Wings Recall Kyle Criscuolo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Monday recalled center Kyle Criscuolo from the Grand Rapids Griffins.

After being sidelined in the first four games due to an injury, Criscuolo has made up for lost time with 12 points (5-7-12) in just as many outings. The Harvard University graduate is currently enjoying a four-game point streak (3-6-9) from Nov. 20-28. Last week the sixth-year pro posted back-to-back three-point (1-2-3) nights against Milwaukee and Chicago. Criscuolo's three-game goal streak (Nov. 20-26) tied Jonatan Berggren (Oct. 30-Nov. 5) for the longest on the team this season.

The Southampton, N.J., native last played in the NHL on March 5, 2018 with the Buffalo Sabres against Toronto. Criscuolo has appeared in nine NHL games, all coming with Buffalo during the 2017-18 season. The Griffins' alternate captain has four penalty minutes in the NHL and is yet to register a point.

