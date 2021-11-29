Red Wings Recall Kyle Criscuolo
November 29, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
Grand Rapids Griffins center Kyle Criscuolo
(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Andy Nietupski/TTL Sports Media)
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Monday recalled center Kyle Criscuolo from the Grand Rapids Griffins.
After being sidelined in the first four games due to an injury, Criscuolo has made up for lost time with 12 points (5-7-12) in just as many outings. The Harvard University graduate is currently enjoying a four-game point streak (3-6-9) from Nov. 20-28. Last week the sixth-year pro posted back-to-back three-point (1-2-3) nights against Milwaukee and Chicago. Criscuolo's three-game goal streak (Nov. 20-26) tied Jonatan Berggren (Oct. 30-Nov. 5) for the longest on the team this season.
The Southampton, N.J., native last played in the NHL on March 5, 2018 with the Buffalo Sabres against Toronto. Criscuolo has appeared in nine NHL games, all coming with Buffalo during the 2017-18 season. The Griffins' alternate captain has four penalty minutes in the NHL and is yet to register a point.
Single-game tickets are on sale now. Fans can secure their full-season , select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.
Images from this story
|
Grand Rapids Griffins center Kyle Criscuolo
(Andy Nietupski/TTL Sports Media)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2021
- Triumph Through Tragedy: Mikey DiPietro and Hockey Fights Cancer - Abbotsford Canucks
- Red Wings Recall Kyle Criscuolo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Kaut Reassigned to Eagles, Miner Headed to Utah - Colorado Eagles
- Dallas Stars Recall Yauheni Aksiantsiuk from Idaho to Texas - Texas Stars
- Abbotsford Canucks vs Ontario Reign Preview - Abbotsford Canucks
- Weekly Report: a Grueling Week, Daccord Stands Tall and More - Charlotte Checkers
- Hogs Weekly: IceHogs Hit the Road for Three-Game Trek to Start December - Rockford IceHogs
- Bunnaman and Willman Loaned to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- San Diego Gulls Forward Brayden Tracey Named AHL Player of the Week - San Diego Gulls
- San Diego's Brayden Tracey Named AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Groulx Re-Joins Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Wolf Pack Recall Taylor from Loan; Brassard Assigned to ECHL Jacksonville - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Gabe Fortier from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Pittsburgh Recalls Drew O'connor - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Panthers Recall Aleksi Heponiemi and Matt Kiersted - Charlotte Checkers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.