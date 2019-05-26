Pair of Homers Not Enough for Chihuahuas

The El Paso Chihuahuas' four-game road trip started with a 5-2 loss to the Fresno Grizzlies Saturday night at Chukchansi Park. Fresno pitching held the Chihuahuas to four hits.

El Paso's two runs both came on solo homers in the fifth inning, with Jacob Scavuzzo and Boog Powell going deep in a three-batter span. Scavuzzo has homered five times in his last five starts. El Paso now has 112 home runs through the first 50 games of the season.

Andres Munoz struck out two in a scoreless relief inning Saturday and has thrown three scoreless outings since his recent promotion from Double-A Amarillo. The Chihuahuas have dropped the opening game of their last three series.

Team Records: El Paso (31-18), Fresno (26-23)

Next Game: Sunday, 2:05 pm at Chukchansi Park. El Paso LHP Dillon Overton (0-2, 8.25) vs. Fresno RHP Austin Voth (3-4, 4.54). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

