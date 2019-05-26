Game Notes: San Antonio Missions at Memphis Redbirds

May 26, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release





San Antonio Missions (29-20) at Memphis Redbirds (23-26)

Game #50/Road Game #25

Sunday, May 26, 6:35 p.m.

AutoZone Park

MiLB.tv / KONO 860 AM

RHP Burch Smith (3-1, 1.19) vs. RHP Ryan Helsley (1-0, 3.57)

Not So Extra: Last night the Missions did not allow an extra-base hit. It was the first time this season San Antonio's pitching staff did not yield at least one extra-base hit.

Six in a Row: San Antonio has defeated Memphis in their last six meetings. The last time the Missions had a six-game winning streak against one opponent was in 2018 against Double-A Frisco when the Missions swept the RoughRiders in four games from May 1-4 in Frisco and then took the first three games of their series at Wolff Stadium from May 10-12.

Nothing Doing: The Missions have gone 18.0 straight innings without allowing a run to the Memphis Redbirds. It is the longest scoreless innings streak against one team for San Antonio this season. The Missions are also currently on a 17.0-inning shutout streak against Nashville as they did not allow a run in the final inning of game one of their doubleheader on April 21 then shutout the Sounds in game two and in the nine-inning series finale on April 22. Of the league-leading seven shutouts this season, two have come against Nashville, two against Oklahoma City, one against New Orleans, and two against Memphis.

*TODAY'S TRANSACTIONS*

OF Tyrone Taylor placed on the Injured List

OF Michael O'Neill transferred to San Antonio from Double-A Biloxi

