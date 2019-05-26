Sellout Crowd Watches Sounds Slug Express

NASHVILLE - The Sounds won 9-5 against the Express in front of a sellout crowd of 11,506 at First Tennessee Park Sunday night. Zack Granite had three hits for Nashville while Matt Davidson, Jett Bandy and Hunter Cole each hit two-run homers.

In the bottom of the first, Granite led off with a bunt-single and scored on a Scott Heineman double. Davidson hit Heineman in on a home run to give Nashville a 3-0 lead.

Kyle Tucker led off the top of the fourth inning with a solo home run for Round Rock to cut Nashville's lead 3-1. The Sounds responded with two runs in the bottom-half when Heineman hit a sacrifice fly that scored Bandy and Eli White doubled to score Granite. The score was 5-1 entering the fifth.

Bandy added two more runs for the Sounds in the bottom of the fifth when he hit a two-run homer to extend Nashville's lead 7-1.

Round Rock scored four runs in the top of the sixth with a sacrifice fly by Yordan Alvarez and an RBI single by Drew Ferguson. Taylor Jones hit a two RBI single that put the Express down two runs at 7-5.

Cole put the cherry on top with a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh to put the Sounds up 9-5. That would be enough to hold off Round Rock.

The two teams play a doubleheader during the day on Memorial Day. Game one will continue a suspended contest from April 18, which will start at 12:05 p.m. in the bottom of the second inning with the score at 0-0. It will be a full nine-inning contest. Game two will be a seven-inning game and will start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

Post-Game Notes

With today's 9-5 win, the Sounds are now 20-29 on the season.

Nashville's 16 hits were a season-high for the team.

Hunter Cole extended his season-long hitting streak to 10 games. He is hitting .525 (21-for-40) with 13 runs, three doubles, four home runs and 12 RBI in that span.

Davidson's two-run homer in the first inning was his 16th on the season. He ranks tied-for-third among home run leaders in the Pacific Coast League.

With a win tonight, Phillips Valdez ended his losing streak of six games.

Tonight's attendance of 11,506 is the ninth-largest crowd in First Tennessee Park history. It was the fifth sellout for Nashville this season and the 80th overall at First Tennessee Park.

2017 American League MVP and six-time All-Star Jose Altuve played in his first game of MLB Rehab for Round Rock, going 1-for-5 with a run and two strikeouts.

The 2019 season is the 42nd in Nashville Sounds franchise history and first as the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. Single-game tickets are available now by calling (615) 690-4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com.

