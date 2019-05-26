OKC Dodgers Game Notes - May 26, 2019

Oklahoma City Dodgers (17-30) vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (21-28)

Game #48 of 140/Road #25 of 70 (9-15)

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Daniel Corcino (3-1, 3.97) vs. OMA-LHP Jake Kalish (2-3, 6.14)

Sunday, May 26, 2019 | Werner Park | Papillion, Neb. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The OKC Dodgers look to take a 2-0 series lead for the first time this season as they meet the Omaha Storm Chasers at 7:05 p.m. at Werner Park...The Dodgers are in the midst of their longest road trip of the season (14 games) and so far are 2-3 on the journey.

Last Game: The Dodgers got off to a bumpy start on the way to a 4-2 win against Omaha Saturday night at Werner Park. Omaha had eight of the first 11 batters reach base between the first and second innings, but the Dodgers limited them to two runs in the bottom of the second inning on a two-run single by Humberto Arteaga. The Dodgers got on the board in the next inning, drawing four walks, including three straight with two outs. Edwin Ríos took the final walk to score a run, but OKC left the bases loaded. Still down by one run in the fifth, the Dodgers jumped in front with one swing by Shane Peterson when he smoked a two-run homer an estimated 431 feet past the grass berm in right field. Omaha left the tying run at third base in both the fifth and sixth innings, with an OKC pitcher ending each frame with a strikeout. The Dodgers added a run in the seventh on a sac fly by Daniel Castro. Four relievers combined to retire 11 of the game's final 12 batters, with eight strikeouts. Justin Grimm, Jaime Schultz, Kevin Quackenbush and JT Chargois each worked a scoreless inning. Chargois retired the side in order in the ninth to earn his third save. Zastryzny (2-2) allowed two runs over five innings as he earned the win. He gave up eight hits and four walks with six strikeouts. Omaha starting pitcher Scott Blewett (2-5) took the loss.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Daniel Corcino (3-1) makes his eighth start of the season with the Dodgers tonight and second of the season against the Storm Chasers...Corcino most recently started May 21 at New Orleans, holding the Baby Cakes to one run and three hits over 5.0 innings with two walks and three strikeouts as he earned his third win. The start was his first since an eight-day stint on the Injured List due to back tightness...Corcino has held opponents to two earned runs or less in six of his seven official starts this season. Subtracting his April 17 outing against Omaha he had to make on three days' rest, he has a combined 2.79 ERA and .200 BAA in all of his other starts...He spent most of 2018 with OKC, tying for the club lead in starts (19) and ranking second in innings (103.1) and strikeouts (102). He posted a 3.40 ERA and held opponents to a .217 average...The Dodgers went 12-7 in his starts although his personal record was only 3-3...He was originally signed as an amateur free agent with the Reds Jan. 11, 2008 and began his second career stint in the Dodgers organization after signing as a free agent May 11, 2017...Corcino previously pitched against Omaha April 17, working on three days' rest and allowing a season-high six runs and nine hits over 5.0 innings with three strikeouts and no walks. He took the loss in the team's 8-5 defeat. He made three starts against Omaha in 2018, allowing a combined five runs (four earned) and 11 hits over 16.0 innings with seven walks and 14 K's.

Against the Storm Chasers: 2019: 6-5 2018: 8-8 All-time: 163-151 At OMA: 78-77

The Dodgers return to Omaha for the fourth and final series of the season between the teams. The teams will play six games in five days at to make up a game on April 11 that was postponed...The Dodgers won the final meeting in OKC May 20, 10-5, to secure their first series win of 2019...Seven of the team's first 11 matchups of the season have been decided by one or two runs...Entering tonight's game, the Dodgers are outhitting the Storm Chasers, 115-108, in the season series while Omaha has a 72-64 edge in runs scored...Edwin Ríos has a team-best 17 hits, 13 RBI, nine runs scored, three home runs and five doubles. Last season against Omaha, he batted .410 in 16 games, leading the Dodgers with 25 hits, including a team-best eight doubles, 10 RBI, nine runs scored and two home runs...OKC has only won one season series against Omaha over the last eight seasons (11-3 in 2016) and is 1-5-2 in the season series since 2011.

Will the Thrill: With another hit last night, Will Smith is 7-for-14 with two homers, a double, four RBI and two runs scored during the current road trip...Smith has hit safely in eight of his last 10 games, going 15-for-39 (.385) with four doubles, four home runs, 11 RBI and nine runs scored...He has a team-best 24 hits this month and paces OKC with 16 RBI and 16 runs scored.

Constant Castro: Daniel Castro doubled last night and has now hit safely in a season-best 10 straight games, going 13-for-41 (.317), with six RBI and four runs scored. The current hitting streak is the longest by a Dodgers player this season...His nine multi-hit games this season are tied for second among OKC players so far in 2019 and his 39 total hits this season are also second-most on the team.

On Strike: The Dodgers' pitching staff racked up 14 strikeouts last night tying their second-highest strikeout total this season and marked the team's highest total since April 7. Saturday night was also the sixth time in the last eight games Dodgers pitchers combined for a double-digit strikeout total...OKC currently leads the PCL American Conference with 458 strikeouts over 398.0 innings pitched, trailing league-leader Sacramento, which has 477 strikeouts in 434.1 innings.

Shaggy 2 Dope: JT Chargois pitched a perfect inning last night with two strikeouts. He has been scored upon just twice in 15 outings this season and once over his last 14 games. In his last 13 outings, he's allowed just two runs in 17.0 innings. Opponents are 11-for-58 (.190) during the stretch with 23 strikeouts...Over his last six games, he's retired 17 of 20 batters faced with 10 strikeouts.

Dinger Details: Shane Peterson's homer snapped a stretch of three straight games for OKC without a home run - tied for the team's longest streak this season...The Dodgers have hit 31 homers through 24 games this month after hitting just 16 home runs through 23 April games. It's the team's highest monthly total since also hitting 31 home runs in June 2017.

Mayday: The Dodgers held their opponent to less than three runs last night for the first time since April 28 despite being outhit, 11-9. However, the Dodgers did not allow an extra-base hit for the first time since that same game April 28 in San Antonio...OKC has now held an opponent to less than five runs in back-to-back games for the first time since May 9-12 when the Dodgers did so in three straight games. Overall, the Dodgers have allowed at least five runs in 16 of 23 games this month...OKC has allowed 167 runs and 243 hits in May - the second-most runs allowed in the Minors or Majors, only behind Reno (182 R; 260 H)...The team's current ERA this month is 6.75. Since rejoining the PCL in 1998, OKC's highest monthly ERA on record is 6.83 in May 2007.

Around the Horn: Cameron Perkins went 2-for-4 last night and scored a run. After slashing .207/.270/.310 over 19 games in April, he's up to .338/.392/.574 over 17 games in May...Last night marked the 12th game this season the Dodgers had 10 or more strikeouts, yet the opposition had 10 or more hits...Connor Joe's stretch of reaching base safely in 11 straight games came to an end last night. Over those 11 games, he tallied eight hits, three homers, scored eight runs, six RBI and walked 13 times...A win today would give the Dodgers a 2-0 series lead for the first time this season. They are 0-5 when attempting to do so and are 3-9 in Game 2 of a series overall, with losses in four straight and nine of the last 10.

