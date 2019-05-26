Pair of 3-Run Homers Lift Aces to Victory over Aviators

Reno, Nevada - Stop me if you've heard this before, but the long ball proved deadly for the Aces lineup Saturday night in their 8-3 win over Las Vegas. This one was close at first, a 2-2 tie into the bottom of the fifth inning. That's when Domingo Leyba stepped to the plate and gave the Aces a big cushion sending a ball over the right field wall for a 3-run home run. Fast forward to the sixth, when Abraham Almonte launched another 3-run missile to right center field registering at 109 MPH off the bat and 484 feet away from home plate according to Trackman. This is the 14th game in a row the Aces have homered.

Lefty Alex Young gave Reno a solid start going 4.0 innings while giving up six hits and allowing two runs. From there, it was bullpen who shut the door. Ryan Atkinson, Marc Rzepczynski, Stefan Crichton, and Kevin Ginkel combined to throw five innings of 1-run baseball surrendering just two hits. Atkinson picked up the win tonight going 1.1 scoreless innings while striking out two. A starter is yet to be announced in tommorrow's 6:35 p.m. matchup with the Aviators. Former Aces righty Jake Buchanan will take the ball for Las Vegas.

Top Performers - Reno

Abraham Almonte (1-for-3, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R)

Domingo Leyba (1-for-4, HR, 3 RBI, R)

Alex Young (4.0, 6 H, 2 ER, 6 K)

Top Performers - Las Vegas

Sheldon Neuse (2-for-3, HR)

Nick Martini (1-for-5, RBI)

Parker Dunshee (5.2 IP, 5 ER, 110 pitches)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) (PT) RADIO/TV

Sunday May 26 Las Vegas Aviators TBD vs. RHP Jake Buchanan 6:35 p.m. KPLY 630 AM

Notes & Information

Congrats Kev: Infielder Kevin Cron got his first Major League start today for the Arizona Diamondbacks at first base and batting fifth against the San Francisco Giants in a 10-4 win. The 6-foot-5 TCU alum did not disappoint going 1-for-4 with a double to record his first MLB hit and 2 RBIs on the day. Taylor Clarke got the start in the game and earned his first Major League win going 6.1 innings allowing three earned runs on six hits while striking out four.

Welcome Back, Jake: The Las Vegas Aviators are expected to send righty Jake Buchanan to the mound tomorrow night against the Aces. Buchanan had a solid career with the club appearing in 38 games with Reno in 2017 and 2018. He compiled a 16-9 record with a 4.91 ERA over 218 innings pitched in the hitter friendly Pacific Coast League. It will be his first start against his former team.

