Noll's big fly backs Espino's strong start as Grizzlies keep Chihuahuas on leash

May 26, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release





Fresno, California (Saturday, May 25) - The Fresno Grizzlies (26-23) topped the El Paso Chihuahuas (31-18) 5-2 from Chukchansi Park, earning them their third straight victory. In back-to-back starts, Paolo Espino (4-1, win) dazzled for seven innings. The right hander struck out seven while allowing four hits and two runs. Fresno has now won five consecutive and six of seven Espino outings. Dakota Bacus and Derek Self followed Espino, hurling two scoreless frames. Self collected his fifth save in the process.

Jake Noll highlighted the Grizzlies offense. The first baseman homered for the third time this season, a two-run bomb to left field in the fourth inning. He finished with a pair of hits and three RBI. Wilmer Difo added three hits and two runs in the victory. It was his first multi-hit affair since joining Fresno. Carter Kieboom supplied two RBI and a run as well.

El Paso mashed a pair of solo shots in the top of the fifth. Jacob Scavuzzo and Boog Powell each went deep. Scavuzzo has 15 longballs while Powell has six on the season. Jerry Keel (4-1) suffered his first defeat of the year.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Washington Nationals)

- 1B Jake Noll (2-3, HR, 3 RBI, R, BB)

- 2B Wilmer Difo (3-5, 2B, 2 R)

- SS Carter Kieboom (1-4, 2 RBI, R)

Top Performers: El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres)

- CF Boog Powell (1-3, HR, RBI, R, BB)

- RF Jacob Scavuzzo (1-3, HR, RBI, R)

- 2B Chris Stewart (1-2, 2B)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) RADIO/TV

Sunday May 26 El Paso Chihuahuas (Home) RHP Austin Voth (Fresno) vs. LHP Dillon Overton (El Paso) 1:05 p.m. KRDU 1130 AM / MiLB.TV

ON THAT FRES-NOTE: Regardless of affiliate, the Grizzlies continue to find success in the first game of a series. They are 8-5 in openers this year, 33-16 (.673) since 2018 and 101-56 (.643) since 2015 when the Astros were associated with Fresno.

