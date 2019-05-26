Game Notes vs. Las Vegas

Tonight's Game: It's game two of a four-game set against Las Vegas for Reno. The Aces took game one by a score of 8-3 Saturday night. Lefty Anthony Vasquez will start tonight's contest, his first start since 4/28 against Fresno when he threw six innings allowing just one run in a win. Vasquez last appeared on 5/18 out of the bullpen earning his second win of the year against Tacoma going 4.2 innings of two-run baseball. To counter, the Aviators will send righty Jake Buchanan to the hill. Buchanan is 3-1 this season with a 5.87 ERA. In his last start, he earned a win tossing five innings and giving up just one earned run.

Promotions:

Family Sunday featuring $1 Menu

Take advantage of our $1 hot dogs, soda, and popcorn throughout the game! | Presented By 106.9 MoreFM

Kids Run the Bases (weather permitting)

All kids in attendance are invited to stay after the game to run the bases and high-five Archie at home plate! | Presented By My Kid's Smile & KTVN 2 News

Bonanza Baseball Bingo

Pick up your scorecard outside of the Biggest Little Team Shop every Sunday and play along with our game to win prizes! | Presented By Bonanza Casino

Notes:

Congrats Kev and Tay: Infielder Kevin Cron got his first Major League start yesterday for the Arizona Diamondbacks at first base and batting fifth against the San Francisco Giants in a 10-4 win. The 6-foot-5 TCU-alum did not disappoint going 1-for-4 with a double to record his first MLB hit and had 2 RBIs on the day. Taylor Clarke got the start in the game and earned his first Major League win going 6.1 innings allowing three earned runs on six hits while striking out four. Clarke got his first MLB save on 4/20 against the Chicago Cubs.

Welcome Back, Jake: The Las Vegas Aviators are expected to send righty Jake Buchanan to the mound tonight against the Aces. Buchanan had a solid career with the club appearing in 38 games with Reno in 2017 and 2018. He compiled a 16-9 record with a 4.91 ERA over 218 innings pitched in the hitter friendly Pacific Coast League. It will be his first start against his former team.

If You Were Wondering: Abraham Almonte hit the longest home run at Greater Nevada Field this season according to Trackman. His 3-run home run last night registered at 109 MPH off the bat and 484 feet from home plate. It landed past the white tent in right center field if you needed a reference point.

But Can He Get on Base?: Yes he can, however Aces slugger Yasmany Tomas' 12-game hit streak came to an end last night. It was the longest hit-streak of the season for Reno. Tomas went 20-for-51 with nine home runs, 20 runs scored and 19 RBIs since the streak started on May 10. He hit seven home runs in a four-game stretch from 5/21-5/23 including a four home run game on May 21. He became the third player in PCL history to hit five home runs in a two game stretch. The other two? Bert Williams in 1924 and Matt Williams (yes, that Matt Williams) in 1988.

